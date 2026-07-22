Solar Team Eindhoven, a multidisciplinary student team at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, has developed a solar-powered ambulance. Called Stella Juva, the team says it is the world's first solar-powered ambulance. "Stella Juva generates energy through the solar panels on its roof and uses this energy both to drive and to power medical equipment," the team said. "On a sunny day, the solar ambulance is expected to be able to drive 715 km. This means medical care delivery is not dependent on charging infrastructure." According to the team, the vehicle has a driving range ...

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