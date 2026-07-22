A new authentication platform helps financial institutions support diverse customer authentication preferences while modernizing at their own pace

Organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize authentication while supporting existing infrastructure, meeting evolving regulatory requirements, deploying emerging technologies, and reducing operational complexity. For financial institutions in particular, authentication modernization must balance security, compliance, and operational efficiency while meeting the evolving expectations and preferences of their customers. Yet the journey to modern authentication is rarely a single technology transition. Organizations must continue supporting multiple authentication methods while gradually adopting new technologies, making it essential to modernize without disrupting existing environments, user experiences, or business operations.

To help organizations navigate this transition, OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today announced DigipassONE, its unified platform for authentication, transaction security, in-app protection, analytics and digital credential innovation.

DigipassONE introduces a common platform architecture that simplifies how organizations deploy, manage, and expand authentication capabilities while enabling them to support evolving customer authentication preferences through technologies such as passkeys and digital credentials. By bringing together authentication, transaction signing, digital credentials, analytics, and in-application protection through shared platform services, DigipassONE provides a practical path for organizations looking to modernize authentication without unnecessary operational disruption.

This launch marks an important step in OneSpan's platform strategy and reflects how authentication is evolving across the industry. Financial institutions worldwide are modernizing authentication while preparing for emerging identity technologies, evolving regulations, and new digital trust models. Initiatives such as the European Digital Identity Wallet rollout, targeting 80% citizen adoption by 2030, and regulations including PSD3 illustrate this broader shift, reinforcing the need for flexible authentication platforms that can adapt to changing requirements. At the same time, enterprises are not standardizing on a single authentication approach. Instead, financial institutions and other high-value trust organizations require the flexibility to support multiple forms of strong customer authentication across diverse environments, use cases, and regulatory requirements. DigipassONE is designed to create that bridge by unifying OneSpan's trusted authentication technologies-including OTP, FIDO2, Digipass, and Cronto transaction-signing capabilities-within a single platform. Whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud, in software or hardware form factors, DigipassONE provides these organizations with the freedom to modernize at their own pace while meeting evolving demands for security, compliance, and customer experience.

The new platform helps organizations evolve from today's authentication environments toward tomorrow's technologies-from traditional authentication to FIDO2 passwordless experiences, from standalone authentication products toward a shared platform architecture, and from today's identity requirements toward emerging digital credential ecosystems. Rather than requiring organizations to replace existing authentication investments, DigipassONE enables them to modernize in line with their business priorities and adoption timelines while supporting the diverse authentication preferences, security needs, and digital experiences their customers expect.

As part of this evolution, OneSpan recently introduced an early-access release of its digital credentials solution, enabling organizations to issue and verify credentials within authentication and transaction workflows. This reflects OneSpan's continued investment in digital credentials while establishing a foundation for future platform innovation.

"Authentication modernization is not a rip-and-replace exercise," said Guillaume Teixeron, senior analyst at KuppingerCole. "Financial institutions in particular will run hardware tokens, mobile authenticators, and passkeys side by side for years, and the real differentiator is no longer any single method but the ability to manage that coexistence without abandoning existing investments."

"Authentication isn't evolving in a straight line," said Ashish Jain, Chief Technology Officer at OneSpan. "Organizations will support multiple authentication technologies for years to come while balancing security, user experience, regulatory expectations, and operational complexity. DigipassONE reflects our belief that modernization should happen progressively, giving customers a practical path to adopt what's next without abandoning what already works."

With DigipassONE, organizations benefit from a modular platform approach built around four strategic areas:

Modernize without disruption by supporting emerging authentication technologies while preserving existing authentication investments and accommodating diverse customer authentication preferences.

by supporting emerging authentication technologies while preserving existing authentication investments and accommodating diverse customer authentication preferences. Strengthen security through high-assurance authentication and transaction signing that help protect customer accounts and digital interactions.

through high-assurance authentication and transaction signing that help protect customer accounts and digital interactions. Simplify authentication management through shared administration, policies, reporting, and monitoring.

through shared administration, policies, reporting, and monitoring. Expand overtime through a modular platform that supports progressive adoption of new authentication technologies as customer expectations, business needs and regulatory requirements evolve.

Built on more than 30 years of authentication experience and one of the industry's broadest authentication portfolios, DigipassONE reflects OneSpan's continued investment in helping organizations navigate the authentication modernization journey. Today, more than 60% of the world's 100 largest banks rely on OneSpan authentication technologies to help secure critical digital interactions. The company's longstanding leadership within the FIDO ecosystem and recognition as an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Analysts' Leadership Compass for Passwordless Authentication further reinforce its leadership in the evolving authentication market.

Today's announcement represents the first step in OneSpan's platform strategy, building on recent investments and innovations across its authentication portfolio. As authentication technologies, regulations, and customer requirements continue to evolve, DigipassONE is designed to provide a flexible foundation that helps organizations modernize authentication through a practical, progressive approach.

Learn more about DigipassONE here.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations build secure, seamless, and trusted digital experiences through two solution portfolios: Cybersecurity and Digital Agreements. Our cybersecurity solutions protect identities, secure mobile apps, and safeguard access through advanced high-assurance authentication, threat intelligence, fraud prevention, and robust mobile app protection, defending users, devices, and applications against sophisticated attacks. Our digital agreements solutions streamline agreement workflows with secure e-signatures, identity verification, and smart digital forms, built to enable speed, compliance, and exceptional customer experiences. Trusted by leading global enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes over 100 million digital agreements and billions of secure authentication transactions across more than 120 countries each year.

For more information, visit our website, explore our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, or @OneSpan on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the expected capabilities, future development and continued evolution of our DigipassONE solution, including expanded support for digital credentials and identity frameworks. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the "Risk Factors" section of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, references in this press release to "OneSpan", "Company", "we", "our", and "us" refer to OneSpan Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Copyright© 2026 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722596530/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Nicole Bosgraaf

Director, Brand Communications

+1-401-219-2131

nicole.bosgraaf@onespan.com

Investor contact:

Joe Maxa

Vice President of Investor Relations

+1-312-766-4009

joe.maxa@onespan.com