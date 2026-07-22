Former Five9, Salesforce, LogicMonitor, AppDynamics and Egnyte marketing leader joins Omilia to scale global brand and demand generation for its self-learning agentic CX platform

Omilia, a global leader in Self-Learning Agentic CX, today announced the appointment of Ryan Kam as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ryan will be responsible for Omilia's global brand, demand generation, and marketing strategy as the company scales its go-to-market presence across enterprise markets.

In his new role, Kam will own Omilia's global marketing function, spanning brand strategy, demand generation, product marketing, analyst relations and communications. He joins at a moment of significant commercial momentum: Omilia has seen accelerating enterprise demand across all industries and is investing in a marketing engine built to match the pace of its growth.

Ryan Kam brings more than 20 years of marketing leadership across some of the most recognized names in enterprise technology. Most recently, he served as CMO at Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance. Prior to that, Kam held the CMO role at LogicMonitor, where he drove growth for one of the leading infrastructure monitoring platforms. Before LogicMonitor, he spearheaded a complete rebrand of Five9 into an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions. Earlier in his career, Kam served as Chief Digital Officer at AppDynamics, where he was pivotal in defining a new category of software, prior to its acquisition by Cisco. He began building his enterprise marketing foundation at Salesforce, where he held roles of increasing responsibility over several years, including helping to establish Dreamforce, and most latterly as Head of Digital Marketing.

"Enterprise marketing has spent years selling the promise of AI. Omilia's opportunity is different: we get to sell what's already proven, at a scale competitors haven't reached," says Ryan Kam. "That's a rare position for a marketing team to be in, and I'm looking forward to helping the market understand exactly what this platform can do."

"Ryan has built and scaled marketing organizations at some of the most recognized names in enterprise technology, and he knows how to turn real platform results into category leadership," says Dimitris Vassos, CEO and Co-founder at Omilia. "As Omilia enters its next growth phase, that combination of brand-building expertise and category-creation experience is exactly what we need."

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Self-Learning CX Agents revolutionize how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering human agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of Agentic contact centers. Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises including Capital One, Discover, Taco Bell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722942838/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Grantham

Chief Marketing Officer, Omilia

lgrantham@omilia.com

Brands2Life

OmiliaUS@brands2life.com