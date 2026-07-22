Athennian and PwC UK Collaborate to Bring AI-Powered Intelligence to Global Subsidiary Governance

The collaboration brings together Athennian's governance operations platform and PwC's deep expertise in global subsidiary governance to deliver AI-powered intelligence that provides real-time visibility into legal entities, governance obligations and compliance risks, helping organizations reduce risk and scale with confidence

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athennian, the Governance Ops platform for legal, fund and corporate teams, today announced a strategic collaboration with PwC UK to fundamentally reshape how private equity firms, fund managers and global enterprises manage their legal entity infrastructure and subsidiary governance.

By combining Athennian's technology with PwC's specialist knowledge of global subsidiary governance, the collaboration will help organizations - from multi-portfolio PE firms and fund administrators to large multinationals - centralize fragmented entity data, automate governance workflows and make faster, better-informed decisions across their corporate structures.

"Athennian was built to help organizations move beyond traditional entity management and establish governance operations as a strategic business function," said Adrian Camara, CEO and co-founder of Athennian. "Working with PwC and their advanced understanding of global subsidiary governance positions us to deliver a new generation of AI-powered intelligence that gives organizations greater visibility and control over their legal entity infrastructure."

Athennian provides a centralized, intelligent source of truth for entity and ownership data. The platform enables organizations to manage corporate structures, compliance obligations and governance workflows from a single integrated environment, while supporting real-time collaboration across legal, finance and operational teams.

PwC brings market-leading expertise in global subsidiary governance and advising multinational organisations on the complex regulatory, compliance and operational challenges of managing legal entities across jurisdictions. The collaboration enables clients to move from reactive, manual processes to a scalable, technology-driven approach, improving data quality, accelerating compliance and establishing governance as a strategic capability.

"Managing subsidiary governance across dozens or hundreds of jurisdictions is one of the most complex challenges facing global organizations today," said Akash Jain, Legal Entity Management Technology & Alliances Lead at PwC. "By combining our expertise with Athennian's platform, we are giving clients the visibility, control and confidence they need to manage their entire legal entity infrastructure from a single pane of glass."

The collaboration reflects a growing recognition across corporate, private equity and fund sectors alike that entity management and subsidiary governance are evolving from administrative functions into strategic capabilities - and that AI will be central to helping organizations operate with greater transparency, agility and control across their global footprint.

For more information, visit athennian.com .

Media contact: press@athennian.com

About Athennian

Athennian delivers Governance Ops software that aligns legal, fund and operations teams through a secure, integrated source of truth for entity and ownership data. More than 500,000 entities across over 150 countries are managed on Athennian, helping organizations modernize entity management and transform governance operations into a strategic advantage. Learn more at athennian.com.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at pwc.com.