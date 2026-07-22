Bebuzee Inc: Bebuzee Unveils Gigbuz: A Global AI-Powered Freelance Marketplace Designed to Transform How the World Works

Gigbuz expands the Bebuzee Super App ecosystem into the multi-hundred-billion-dollar global freelance economy, bringing hiring, payments, messaging, AI, and collaboration together in one platform.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Bebuzee, Inc. (OTCID:BBUZ), the company building one of the world's most ambitious all-in-one digital ecosystems, today announced the launch of Gigbuz, its next-generation freelance marketplace integrated directly into the Bebuzee Super App.

Gigbuz is designed to connect businesses, entrepreneurs, creators, startups, and freelancers through a seamless AI-powered platform where users can discover talent, hire professionals, communicate, collaborate, receive payments, and build long-term business relationships-all without leaving the Bebuzee ecosystem.

As remote work continues to reshape the global economy, Gigbuz positions Bebuzee to participate in one of the fastest-growing digital markets while strengthening the value of its expanding Super App ecosystem.

Building More Than Another Freelance Platform

Most freelance marketplaces solve only one problem-finding talent.

Gigbuz is designed to solve the entire workflow.

Within a single application, users can:

Hire freelancers from around the world

Offer professional services

Receive AI-powered job matching

Chat instantly through Bebuzee Messaging

Conduct voice and video meetings

Manage projects

Send invoices

Receive secure payments

Build verified professional reputations

Grow long-term business relationships

Instead of forcing users across multiple disconnected platforms, Gigbuz integrates hiring directly into the Bebuzee Super App.

The result is one connected experience.

One login.

One profile.

One ecosystem.

Artificial Intelligence at the Core

Gigbuz leverages Bebuzee's expanding AI infrastructure to dramatically improve the hiring experience.

AI helps businesses:

Identify the best freelancers faster

Match projects with qualified professionals

Reduce hiring time

Improve work quality

Recommend pricing

Detect fraudulent activity

Increase successful project completion rates

For freelancers, AI becomes a personal business assistant-helping optimize profiles, recommend opportunities, improve proposals, and increase visibility to potential clients.

A Massive Global Opportunity

Millions of businesses now rely on freelance talent for software development, graphic design, marketing, accounting, legal services, consulting, video production, AI development, writing, translation, engineering, architecture, education, and thousands of other professional services.

Gigbuz enables Bebuzee to serve participants in this rapidly expanding digital workforce while creating another engagement and monetization layer within its broader platform.

Unlike standalone freelance marketplaces, Gigbuz benefits from native integration with Bebuzee's social network, messaging platform, AI services, creator economy, digital marketplace, business tools, and future payment capabilities.

Every new service strengthens every other service.

Creating Powerful Network Effects

The addition of Gigbuz significantly expands the utility of the Bebuzee Super App.

A creator can build an audience.

A business can advertise products.

A startup can recruit developers.

A designer can sell creative services.

A consultant can schedule clients.

An entrepreneur can launch an online business.

All inside one connected ecosystem.

This creates the kind of cross-platform network effects that have helped the world's leading technology ecosystems grow over time.

Management Commentary

"Our vision has never been to build another app," said Joseph Onyero, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bebuzee.

"Our vision is to build an ecosystem where people can accomplish nearly everything they do online without constantly switching between dozens of different applications.

Gigbuz is another major step toward that vision.

The future belongs to platforms that eliminate complexity.

We're bringing together hiring, communication, collaboration, AI, payments, and business growth into one seamless experience.

Every major feature we launch makes the Bebuzee ecosystem stronger, more valuable, and more connected."

Expanding the Bebuzee Ecosystem

Gigbuz joins a rapidly expanding portfolio of integrated services within the Bebuzee Super App, including social networking, messaging, entertainment, video, AI, e-commerce, real estate, business tools, and additional services currently under development.

Rather than building isolated products, Bebuzee continues to focus on creating a unified ecosystem where each new service increases user engagement and complements the others.

About Bebuzee

Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC:BBUZ) is developing the Bebuzee Super App, an integrated digital platform that combines social networking, messaging, entertainment, e-commerce, business services, AI-powered tools, and other online experiences into a single ecosystem. The company's strategy is centered on reducing fragmentation by enabling users to access multiple digital services through one connected platform.

Contact Information:

Bebuzee, Inc.

Press Relations

www.bebuzee.com/

press@bebuzee.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Bebuzee, Inc. and the company's industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the shares, the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering of the shares, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering of the shares are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Bebuzee cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Bebuzee has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including its financial outlook and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that it believes may affect the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Bebuzee's financial performance; the lack of historical profitability; the ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; the ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing Bebuzee's international expansion and growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; the ability to maintain, protect, and enhance Bebuzee's intellectual property; the ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; the ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; the ability to repay outstanding debt; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, and health epidemics, as well as risks, uncertainties. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Bebuzee believes to be reasonable as of this date. Bebuzee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Bebuzee, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bebuzee-unveils-gigbuz-a-global-ai-powered-freelance-marketplace-1194427