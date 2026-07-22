Austin, Texas, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Med X Holdings Announces Official Name Change to Dazed Inc. and New Ticker Symbol "DAZD"

AUSTIN, Texas - July 21, 2026 - Med X Holdings today announced the official change of its corporate name to Dazed Inc. and that it will begin trading under the new ticker symbol DAZD

- This milestone marks the culmination of a strategic rebranding effort and signals a definitive shift in the company's vision, operations, and long-term objectives," said Hans Enriquez.

A New Chapter: 100% Focused on Brand Building and Hospitality

After years of operating under the Med X name, the transition to Dazed Inc. reflects the company's evolution and strategic direction. Moving forward, Dazed Inc. is fully committed to strengthening its standing as a leading force in the cannabis and lifestyle sectors.

The company remains focused on:

Building the "Lazydaze" Brand: Expanding the brand footprint, product portfolio, and market penetration of our flagship lifestyle and cannabis brand.

Expanding the brand footprint, product portfolio, and market penetration of our flagship lifestyle and cannabis brand. Developing Innovative Coffee Shops: Integrating cannabis culture with premium cafe experiences to establish distinctive, inviting community hubs.

Integrating cannabis culture with premium cafe experiences to establish distinctive, inviting community hubs. Pioneering Cannabis Hospitality: Delivering high-quality, immersive service experiences that raise the standard for customer engagement in the cannabis industry.





"After years under the Med X name, we are finally turning the page to our new brand and direction, Dazed Inc.," said Hans Enriquez, CEO of Dazed Inc. "We are excited to announce the change of our ticker symbol to DAZD. By focusing 100% of our efforts on building our core brands, expanding our coffee shop concepts, and shaping the future of cannabis hospitality, we are well positioned to drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value."

Recent Operational Milestones & Growth Drivers

Alongside the corporate rebranding, Dazed Inc. is announcing several key operational milestones that reflect its accelerated growth and diversified revenue streams:

Retail Expansion: Our highly anticipated Houston and San Marcos retail stores are now open , bringing the Lazydaze hospitality experience to key Texas markets.

Our highly anticipated , bringing the Lazydaze hospitality experience to key Texas markets. Digital Revenue Generation: Our Smart Brand digital division is officially generating revenue and ongoing residuals through its Leaftrak platform and integrated payment processing solutions.

Our digital division is officially generating revenue and ongoing residuals through its Leaftrak platform and integrated payment processing solutions. Distribution Network Live:Dazed Distribution is now fully operational, carrying and distributing premium partner brands including SHERPA, LIFTED LEMONADE, CAMINO, and GOOD FEELS, with more to come.

is now fully operational, carrying and distributing premium partner brands including SHERPA, LIFTED LEMONADE, CAMINO, and GOOD FEELS, with more to come. New Q3 Product Launches: This quarter, the company is significantly expanding the Lazydaze proprietary product line to include Lazydaze K-Cups, bagged whole bean coffee, Mushroom Mix, premium rolling papers, and Lazydaze Seshware -

This quarter, the company is significantly expanding the Lazydaze proprietary product line to include -





Information for Shareholders

The transition to the new corporate name and ticker symbol will be seamless for investors. Shareholders are not required to take any action regarding the name or ticker change. All trading activity will continue uninterrupted under the DAZD ticker symbol.

About Dazed Inc.

Dazed Inc. is a pioneering cannabis hospitality and lifestyle brand company. Driven by a commitment to premium service experiences, Dazed Inc. is the parent company of the Lazydaze brand and operates a growing portfolio of innovative coffee shops, distribution networks, and digital retail solutions. For more information, please visit [Insert Website].

**For more information, visit:**http://www.dazedinc.com and http://www.lazydazeshop.com

Contact Information:

MedX Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

Raji Bhakta

raji@dazedinc.com

Phone: 737-777-0420

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and performance; these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Dazed Inc undertakes no obligation to update these statements.