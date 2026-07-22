Greece's Ministry of Environment and Energy is proposing a series of reforms covering the development, installation and connection of renewable energy installations designed for self-consumption. A public consultation on the reforms ran earlier this month. The directive includes permitting the installation of balcony solar up to 800 W for the first time. Balcony PV would not be permitted to inject electricity into the grid, the ministry says, and would be subject to safety requirements to protect the grid and other electrical installations. The consultation also covered plans for allowing standalone ...

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