Researchers from Ohio State University and Southern Illinois University have found that households, versus individuals, make solar purchasing decisions happen. Because buying solar is so confusing, the family member driving the project, or the solar "champion" often gets exhausted. Solar companies need to support this person to keep the sale from falling apart, said the report. The family-centric role was further cemented by the finding that engaged family disagreement on solar also positively predicted adoption. The researchers, Nicole Sintov, Kristin Hurst, and Naseem H. Dillman-Hasso, posit ...

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