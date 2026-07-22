80.4% of Respondents Said AI Shopping Experiences Have Already Met or Exceeded Expectations

Bloomreach, the AI company for personalization, today released its new consumer survey, Is AI Usurping Your Brand?conducted among 4,000 U.S. and U.K. consumers. The survey shows AI adoption in shopping has accelerated dramatically over the past year, quickly moving from novelty to necessity. The findings also reveal AI has crossed a tipping point in shopping behavior: if forced to choose, more consumers say they would choose to shop through an AI tool than directly on a brand's website.

"Shoppers aren't experimenting with AI anymore; they're relying on it. And beyond that…they're enjoying it. Most say AI shopping experiences are meeting or exceeding their expectations," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "The way consumers search and shop has changed, and brands have to adapt accordingly. Customer engagement built for yesterday won't win the shopper of today."

Shopping with AI has grown increasingly prevalent in 2026, with 75.4% of survey respondents having used AI tools like Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini to help with shopping or purchase decisions. Satisfaction with those experiences are high: 80.4% of respondents said AI shopping experiences have already met or exceeded their expectations. This may be prompting a change in overall preferences:

If forced to choose, 41.4% of survey respondents said they would choose to shop through AI, compared to 38% who would shop directly on a brand's site.

This is a shift from 2025*, when 58.9% preferred a brand's site directly, and 41.1% preferred AI.

Adoption shows no signs of slowing. According to the survey, 55.6% of respondents plan to use AI even more over the next 12 months. That usage is quickly translating into certainty and buyer confidence. The survey found that when shopping with AI:

60.8% of respondents cited increases their confidence in purchase decisions

37.5% of respondents cited an increase in overall spending

39.5% of respondents cited an increase in how much they shop

As for how consumers are using AI in their shopping journey:

48% of respondents use AI to compare product features or prices

46% of respondents use AI to search for deals or discounts

41% of respondents use AI to find product ideas or inspiration

Consumer behavior is rapidly changing, and customer engagement is poised to change with it. To see more insights about how consumers are using AI to shop, and what this may mean for marketing and commerce teams, view the full report

*Comparison based on a 2025 consumer survey run by Bloomreach with over 1,000 respondents.

Methodology:

Survey administered through Propeller Insights on behalf of Bloomreach. Conducted on May 11-21, 2026 with n=4,040 adults aged 18+ in the US and UK.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the customer experience for brands around the world. Loomi AI, its agentic platform, understands every customer in context then tailors their experience in real time. Connected to applications at every touchpoint, Loomi AI brings personalization to life across email, web, messaging, mobile apps, search, and more. From retail to financial services, hospitality to gaming, Bloomreach powers end-to-end experiences for 1,400+ global brands, including American Eagle, Sonepar, and Pandora.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722377375/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Michelle DeMaio

Bloomreach

Corporate Communications

michelle.demaio@bloomreach.com