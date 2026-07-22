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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 14:46 Uhr
158 Leser
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Yacht Club de Monaco: Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous returns for sixth edition

MONACO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sixth edition of the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous will take place on 20-21 September 2026 at the Yacht Club de Monaco. Since its launch in 2021, the annual event has become a leading international platform dedicated to promoting innovation, sustainability and collaboration in the marina sector. "A marina is no longer just a place to park boats, it's an integral part of the local area that supports its development, and must address the environmental challenges and expectations of the new generations of recreational yachtsmen," adds Bernard d'Alessandri, YCM Director and General Secretary.

Organised by M3 Monaco, a consultancy specialized in development and management of marinas, yacht clubs and sailing schools, with the support of partners including the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, ESA NanoTech, Bombardier, MB92 Group, Skytopia, Plus Marine and Italian Yacht Masters, the event brings together around 250 professionals from the marina, yachting and eco-technology sectors. Investors, marina operators, architects, public authorities and technology companies will exchange ideas on the future of marina infrastructure and sustainable coastal development. "In six years, this meeting has become a catalyst for global change. We are not talking sustainability in the abstract; we foster the partnerships and technology transfers that turn sustainable marinas into operational reality," says José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3 Monaco.

Over the years, the event has showcased 146 innovations from 28 countries, 42 marina projects across 19 nations, and 34 architectural proposals submitted by 28 international firms. Many of these innovations have progressed from concept to commercialization, demonstrating the growing maturity of the sector. This year's edition introduces a new way of classifying participating companies according to their stage of development: Pre-Revenue, Post-Revenue and Scaling Revenue. The goal is to help investors and marina operators more easily identify solutions suited to their needs. Innovations will be assessed in seven categories and showcased in an online E-Catalogue available from mid-August. The new solutions will be assessed across seven categories, including biodiversity preservation, energy optimization and production, marina operations, waste management, water management and new infrastructure materials.

A major novelty for 2026 is the launch of the S3 - Smart & Sustainable Standard, a new label developed by M3 Monaco to recognize marinas committed to sustainability, innovation and operational excellence. The initiative aims to encourage continuous improvement and acknowledge facilities that have already implemented long-term sustainable strategies.

The event will also host its annual architecture competition, challenging professionals and students to design the sustainable transformation of Opatija Marina in Croatia. Participants will develop proposals for a multifunctional Marina Hub and a sailing school integrated with a marine biodiversity center, combining innovation, environmental responsibility and respect for local heritage.

Another new feature is Smart Marina Connect, a digital B2B platform that will enable marina managers and solution providers to continue networking and developing projects throughout the year.

Through conferences, workshops, project presentations and networking sessions, the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous aims to accelerate innovation, strengthen partnerships and promote practical solutions for the sustainable development of marinas worldwide.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26aa2183-0771-4338-ab70-f0f71acb19d0


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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