HT Materials Science (HTMS), a global leader in advanced heat-transfer solutions, is announcing a series of industry recognitions and commercial milestones that reflect the growing urgency for energy efficiency solutions at scale.

The company was named a 2026 BloombergNEF Pioneer, one of the most competitive designations in global climate technology, awarded to companies identified by BloombergNEF as having transformative commercial potential. HTMS was also named to the CleanTech Global 100 alongside a shortlist award from the Reuters Events Energy Industry Awards 2026.

"Being recognized by such prestigious organizations, alongside pioneering companies reshaping the global energy landscape, is something we're proud of but what it really reflects is the work happening on the ground with our partners," said Tom Grizzetti, CEO, HT Materials Science. "The demand for what we do is accelerating. Organizations that cannot wait for new grid infrastructure to be built are finding that our solution gives them a meaningful path forward today."

Meeting Demand Where the Grid Cannot

The AI boom is driving electricity demand at a pace utilities did not anticipate. Building new generation capacity could take a decade and hundreds of billions of dollars. HTMS is focused on a different path: helping organizations extract meaningfully more efficiency from their current infrastructure.

Maxwell fluid additive is installed directly into existing closed-loop hydronic cooling systems, requiring no equipment replacement, no facility downtime, and no major capital outlay. It improves heat transfer performance in the existing cooling water loop and delivers average energy savings of 12.5% with payback periods of one to three years. At scale, that translates to meaningfully reduced grid demand, delivering additional capacity without building a single new power plant.

Commercial Traction Across the High Demand Sectors

Maxwell has now been deployed across 57 projects in 14 countries, spanning the sectors under the greatest energy efficiency pressure.

Amazon selected HTMS through its Sustainability Accelerator Climate Tech Program and piloted Maxwell across three UK fulfillment centers, achieving up to 14% improvement in HVAC efficiency without infrastructure changes. Due to the magnitude of the performance, Amazon is now expanding the technology to 15 sites across the UK, Germany, France, and Italy.

Other companies are following suit. Morgan Stanley/CBRE deployed Maxwell across six floors of 1633 Broadway in New York City, achieving a 12.4% increase in chiller operating efficiency with no capital expenditure and no downtime. ENI, one of the world's largest energy companies, deployed Maxwell at an oil and gas facility in Italy, reducing energy consumption by 15.4% while maintaining output.

Additional deployments include district cooling facilities operated by Tabreed, data center infrastructure with Ericsson in Italy and Spain, and healthcare facilities including Dignity Health in California sectors where cooling efficiency and operational uptime are equally critical.

"What you see across these deployments is the same result: meaningful efficiency gains with no disruption to operations," said Tom Grizzetti, CEO, HT Materials Science. "That consistency across very different environments is what makes this technology compelling for high volume infrastructure."

As enterprise cooling demand continues to outpace new energy infrastructure, HTMS expects Maxwell deployments to expand across additional high-demand sectors throughout 2026.

About HT Materials Science

Headquartered in Ireland with offices in Lecce, Italy; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Atlanta, Georgia and New York, HT Materials Science (HTMS) develops, manufactures and distributes energy-saving solutions aimed at improving the efficiency and performance of HVAC systems in commercial and industrial sectors. The company's flagship product, Maxwell, is a fully recyclable, non-toxic heat-transfer fluid additive for closed-loop hydronic systems that reduces energy use and maintenance costs while increasing thermal capacity. HTMS is backed by Barclays Bank, Aramco Ventures, Ecolab, and CDP Ventures (Italy's sovereign wealth fund); and has received awards including a Green Product Award, H&V News' Commercial HVAC Product of the Year (Cooling Technology) and inclusion on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies.

https://htmaterialsscience.com

About Maxwell

Maxwell is a patented nanofluid heat transfer additive that improves the performance of existing closed-loop cooling systems. Installed at approximately 2% of circulating fluid volume, Maxwell delivers measurable energy savings without equipment replacement or operational disruption. It is non-toxic, non-corrosive, and recoverable.

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