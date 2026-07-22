San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Baunfire, a digital agency focused on web design and digital experiences, announced that its website project for HUMAN Security has been selected as a finalist in the DesignRush Design Awards for July 2026.

The recognition placed the project in the final round of judging, where the DesignRush Awards jury evaluated entries based on creativity, execution, user experience, and overall impact.

Baunfire Was Named Finalist in DesignRush Awards for HUMAN Security Website



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The HUMAN Security website was created to communicate the company's cybersecurity offering through a modern digital experience that presents complex information in a clear and accessible format.

The project incorporated several design elements to present cybersecurity solutions clearly, including:

A website structure designed to help both technical audiences and business leaders understand HUMAN Security's solutions.

Clear access to product information, use cases, case studies, and insights through the navigation experience.

Motion design and data visualizations used to communicate the company's cybersecurity platform and active defense approach.

Baunfire's design for the HUMAN website



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"Reaching the finalist stage is meaningful because it reflects the collaborative work that went into creating an experience that represents HUMAN Security's brand and mission," said Catherine Erath, Director of Creative at Baunfire.

The DesignRush Design Awards recognize digital projects across website, branding, logo, packaging, app, and print categories. Finalists are reviewed by an independent jury made up of experienced creative professionals from globally recognized brands.

The HUMAN Security project can be viewed in the DesignRush Design Awards gallery.

About Baunfire:

Baunfire is an award-winning web design and digital agency based in Silicon Valley, specializing in custom web design, development, and user experience solutions. The firm works with growth-stage and enterprise organizations to build scalable digital platforms that align brand goals with technical execution and long-term performance.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush