Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Award-winning digital product agency Goji Labs has released its Pre-Investment AI Audit Guide, offering founders, product leaders, and enterprise teams a framework for assessing AI initiatives before committing engineering resources.

Goji Labs introduced a framework to help organizations assess AI readiness before making technology investments.

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Drawing on a real-world client audit, the guide outlines how early evaluations can identify data, workflow, infrastructure, and product strategy gaps before AI development begins:

Whether data is usable for modeling

Whether AI fits into existing user workflows

Whether systems can support production deployment

The audit uncovered three issues that changed the direction of an AI project before development began:

The proposed AI feature lacked a stable workflow entry point within the product.

Historical data existed but lacked consistent event definitions across systems.

Integration required restructuring the existing API layer before model deployment.

The original plan assumed a six- to eight-week development cycle. Following the audit, the project shifted to a phased approach focused first on clarifying product direction, addressing data readiness, and preparing system architecture before moving into model development.

The framework is designed to help organizations determine whether an AI initiative is ready to move forward by evaluating data readiness, workflow fit, integration requirements, and production constraints before engineering work begins.

According to Goji Labs, conducting these evaluations before development can help teams identify potential constraints early and make more informed decisions about AI investments.

"Many AI projects encounter problems long before model development becomes the challenge. A structured pre-investment audit gives teams a clearer understanding of whether their existing systems, data, and workflows can support AI in production before significant resources are committed," said David Barlev, CEO of Goji Labs.

The guide is available as part of Goji Labs' library of AI product development resources.

About Goji Labs:

Goji Labs is an award-winning digital product agency in Los Angeles. The agency helps leading brands turn complex challenges into intuitive products through strategy, design, and development, launching 400+ products and enabling $1B+ in funding - and counting.

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Source: DesignRush