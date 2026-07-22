JFB Construction Holdings: JFB Construction Anticipates 150% increase in Q2 2026 Revenue Over Q2 2025 Following Initiation of High Profile Commercial Projects for Nationally Recognized Franchises

Lantana, Fla., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a real estate development and construction company focused on hospitality, commercial, industrial, and residential property development, announces that it anticipates second quarter 2026 revenue to increase 150% as compared to the second quarter of 2025, based on preliminary and unaudited estimates that remain subject to completion of the Company's quarter-end closing procedures.

"Our revenue growth is attributed to completed and ongoing construction projects in several key business verticals, including, commercial retail, industrial, high-end residential and real estate development," said Joseph F. Basile III, JFB's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Basile continued, "The second quarter of 2026 was a very active quarter for JFB Construction Holdings as we started new projects for Auto Clubhouse, a 103,000 square foot warehouse and condos to store luxury vehicles in N.C., El Car Wash in Fla., Orange Theory Fitness Studio and Gym in Mass., and SweatHouz Cold Plunge and Infrared Studio in Fla. In addition, we started construction on a second location of Prison Island indoor adventure destination in Texas."

Q2 2026 highlights and ongoing projects include:

Continuation of construction of the existing campus of a high school in DeSoto County, Fla., having an estimated total contract value of $100 million upon final completion

Continued construction on 79 townhouses in Port Salerno, Fla.

Started construction on Auto Clubhouse in Charlotte, N.C.

Started construction on El Car Wash in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Started construction on SweatHouz in Delray Beach, Fla.

Started construction on Orange Theory in Franklin, Mass.

Started construction on Prison Island in Grapevine, Texas





Mr. Basile added, "Many of these projects are also expected to contribute towards strong revenue performance moving into Q3 and Q4 2026. Specifically, we anticipate that the DeSoto County high school project to continue to produce strong revenue throughout 2026.

"In addition, during the second quarter, we have continued signing key contracts in various verticals. We anticipate a robust pipeline of contracts throughout 2026," concluded Mr. Basile.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) is a real estate development and construction company that has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states. For more information, visit the company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this communication may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "outlook", "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this communication are only predictions. JFB's management has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that management believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from what is expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the preliminary and unaudited nature of the anticipated second quarter 2026 revenue results described in this communication, which remain subject to completion of JFB's quarter-end closing and review procedures and may differ from JFB's actual results; JFB's ability to complete construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget; changes in weather and occurrence of natural disasters and pandemics; recent imposition of tariffs by governments on construction materials, such as steel, aluminum and lumber; disruptions in supply chains; increase in the cost of labor and construction materials; and JFB's ability to maintain safe work sites. In addition, a number of important factors could cause JFB's actual future results and other future circumstances to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation JFB's investor relations site at https://investors.jfbconstruction.net/. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required under applicable law, JFB undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

516 222 2560

investors@jfbconstruction.net