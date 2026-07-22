Preservica and George Blood LP Partner to Rescue and Preserve At-Risk Audiovisual Collections

New partnership delivers end-to-end digitization and long-term preservation for audio, video, film, and legacy data formats.

BOSTON, MA AND FORT WASHINGTON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Preservica , a global leader in Active Digital Preservation, and George Blood LP , a premier archival audio and moving image digitization provider, today announced a strategic partnership under Preservica's Digitize Once. Preserve Forever initiative. Together, the companies will help organizations across the United States and Canada rescue, digitize, and permanently preserve audiovisual collections held on deteriorating or obsolete formats.

"Preservica is so pleased to partner with George Blood LP, a highly respected leader in audiovisual digitization," said Mike Quinn, CEO of Preservica. "The timing could not be better - we have just enhanced our platform with new AV transcription services, and this partnership means we can now offer our mutual customers a truly end-to-end solution. Whether the content lives on a film reel or a cassette tape, we can help organizations protect those invaluable resources and maximize their usefulness for generations to come."

Across archives, libraries, universities, and corporations, irreplaceable and unique content sits locked on aging film reels, cassette tapes, VHS, CDs, and other formats for which playback equipment is increasingly rare - or no longer exists. Every year of delay increases the risk of permanent loss.

The Preservica-George Blood LP partnership addresses this challenge head-on by combining George Blood LP's deep expertise in professional AV digitization with Preservica's industry-leading digital preservation platform - creating a seamless path from at-risk physical format to permanently accessible digital asset.

About Digitize Once. Preserve Forever

Launched by Preservica to streamline how organizations manage the conversion of analog and legacy materials, Digitize Once. Preserve Forever connects customers with trusted digitization partners and coordinates the full preservation workflow. The program delivers three core benefits:

Metadata coordination: Planning and structuring metadata from the outset to ensure digitized assets are discoverable and well-described from day one.

Streamlined delivery: Seamless transfer of completed digitization batches directly into a customer's Preservica account, eliminating manual handling.

AI-powered transcription: Where appropriate, Preservica's AV transcription service extends metadata access and enhances search capabilities across digitized AV content.

Digitization alone does not guarantee longevity. Organizations that invest significant time, resources, and staff in digitization projects need a preservation system purpose-built to ensure file formats never become obsolete or inaccessible. Preservica provides exactly that.

George Blood LP: Decades of Expertise at Scale

For more than 35 years, George Blood LP has delivered professional archival services to musicians, archives, universities, libraries, corporations, and individual clients across the country and around the world. Each month, the company reformats more than 20,000 audiovisual media items - from large scale digitization of common formats to conservation and restoration work on damaged or failing exotic media - more than 210 audiovisual and obsolete data formats.

George Blood LP maximises playback authenticity, upholds the highest preservation standards (several of which the company has helped author), and brings rigorous quality control and metadata management to every project.

"As organizations large and small struggle to preserve their digital files, our partnership with Preservica will serve our community and enable them to seamlessly transition between services", says George Blood, President of George Blood LP.

Many audiovisual and data media are unique, available only at the single institution that holds them. Audiovisual media are famously machine dependent records - dependent on machines that are already obsolete and quickly becoming unavailable. Unless the content is preserved now, soon it will not be possible to access them, and part of the cultural record will be lost. Through digitization the information is removed from its current dependency. Preservica's active file format monitoring and automatic refresh assures access long into the future.

Preservica and George Blood LP will share additional details about partnership workflows and service availability in the coming months. To stay informed and register your interest, follow Preservica on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook , and George Blood LP on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and sign up for their mailing list .

About Preservica

Preservica is transforming the way organizations around the world protect and future-proof critical long-term digital information. Available in the cloud (SaaS) or on-premise, its award-winning Active Digital Preservation software is purpose-built to keep digital information accessible and trustworthy over decades. Trusted by thousands of businesses, archives, libraries, museums, and government organizations worldwide - including the UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale, and HSBC.

About George Blood LP

George Blood LP is a world leader of audio and moving image preservation digitization and migration of legacy computer data carriers. At our studios in Fort Washington, PA, we receive archival recordings from around the world. For more than thirty-five years we have provided audio recording services, new recordings, climate-controlled storage, and digitization to such institutions as the Library of Congress, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Boston Symphony, New York Public Library, WGBH, the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, The Curtis Institute of Music, the Church of Latter-day Saints, the American Archive of Public Broadcasting, Rockefeller Archives Center, MoMA, the Guggenheim, National Public Radio, and Columbia University Libraries.

George Blood LP conserves, digitizes, and transcodes over 210 obsolete, deteriorating, and damaged A/V media- from 2" quadruplex video and cylinders to born-digital formats. Our facility includes fume hoods for mold remediation, and an on-site storage that provides climate-controlled security for collections, including NIST 800-171a compliance.

George Blood LP is committed to preserving mankind's media heritage with a devoted and well-trained staff. With years of experience, we are known for our expertise in quality control, project management, and handling and digitizing unique collections, including oral histories, musical performances, and broadcast archives.

Media Contact:

Stefan Grycz

George Blood LP

stefan.grycz@georgeblood.com

215-248-2100

Meg Fornataro

York IE

(603) 202-3175

SOURCE: Preservica

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/preservica-and-george-blood-lp-partner-to-rescue-and-preserve-at-1192937