Profit.co Recognized in Gartner Hype Cycle for AI in Human Resources, 2026

Recognized for advancing intelligent, practical AI that connects goals, performance, and business data to help organizations improve how people perform and grow.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Profit.co, the AI-powered strategy execution platform, today announced its recognition in the AI in Performance Management profile of the Gartner Hype Cycle for AI in Human Resources, 2026.

According to Gartner, AI is transforming performance management by improving the quality, consistency, and efficiency of processes across the employee lifecycle. The report highlights established AI use cases such as drafting goals, feedback, performance reviews, and development plans, while also identifying emerging capabilities, including KPI summarization and performance calibration support.

Profit.co believes this recognition reflects its continued investment in practical AI designed to help organizations move beyond administrative performance management toward continuous performance improvement. By bringing together goals, performance conversations, KPIs, projects, and business data within a unified platform, Profit.co enables managers to spend less time on manual tasks and more time coaching employees, making informed decisions, and driving business outcomes.

"Organizations don't need AI that simply automates HR processes. They need AI that helps managers make better decisions, develop people more effectively, and connect individual performance to business results," said Bastin Gerald, CEO of Profit.co. "Our focus has always been on building practical AI that fits naturally into everyday work, and we believe this recognition reflects that commitment."

As organizations continue investing in AI to modernize talent management, Profit.co is expanding its AI capabilities across strategy execution, performance management, and business intelligence. The platform helps organizations align strategic objectives with employee performance while providing managers with contextual insights that support better coaching, faster decision-making, and stronger organizational outcomes.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is an AI-powered strategy execution platform founded in Silicon Valley and headquartered in Texas, serving customers across 70 countries, from agile startups to over 50 Fortune 500 companies. Built on the Plan-Process-People framework, it integrates OKR Software , Balanced Scorecards , Project Portfolio Management , Employee Recognition , and Continuous Performance Management into a single unified platform. Consistently recognized in Gartner Hype Cycle reports, Capterra, and as a G2 Leader, Profit.co is backed by expert coaching, strategic consulting, and 24/7 live support.

Learn more at www.profit.co

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Contact Information

Nisha Joseph

nisha@profit.co

+1 510 386 8244

SOURCE: Profit.co

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/profit.co-recognized-in-gartner-hype-cycle-for-ai-in-human-resour-1193856