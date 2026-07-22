Aware Recovery Care, Inc.: Aware Recovery Care Expands Personalized Addiction Treatment with New GLP-1 Medication Option for Clinically Appropriate Clients

MIDDLETOWN, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Aware Recovery Care, a national leader in in-home and virtual addiction treatment, today announced the introduction of GLP-1 medications as an additional treatment option for clinically appropriate clients experiencing substance use cravings.

Originally developed to treat diabetes and later used in obesity care, GLP-1 medications are now being studied for their potential impact on the brain's reward pathways, including cravings related to alcohol and other substances. As evidence continues to emerge, Aware is expanding its clinical toolbox to provide more personalized care for individuals seeking recovery.

The new offering will be available under medical supervision as part of Aware's comprehensive treatment program. It is not a replacement for therapy, peer support, family involvement, or established addiction medications. Instead, it represents another evidence-informed option that may help certain individuals reduce cravings, remain engaged in treatment, and build lasting recovery.

"For more than a decade, Aware Recovery Care has challenged the traditional model of addiction treatment by bringing care into people's homes and making recovery fit real life," said Roy Sasenaraine, Chief Executive Officer of Aware Recovery Care. "Recovery isn't one size fits all, and neither is treatment. Every person's journey is different, which is why we continue to evaluate innovative approaches that may help more people succeed. As we begin this exciting new chapter, we're staying true to what has always set Aware apart: leading with clinical innovation while delivering personalized, compassionate care that meets people where they are."

Aware's comprehensive care model combines psychiatric care, therapy, peer support, family therapy, care coordination, and medication management to create individualized treatment plans tailored to each client's unique needs. The addition of GLP-1 medications reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to expanding treatment options as new clinical evidence becomes available.

"Addiction is a complex disease, and no single treatment works for everyone," said Dr. Lauren Grawert, Chief Medical Officer at Aware Recovery Care. "As researchers continue to better understand the role GLP-1 medications may play in reducing substance cravings, we believe it's important to thoughtfully evaluate emerging evidence and make promising options available when they are clinically appropriate. Our goal is always to provide individualized, evidence-informed care that gives each client the best opportunity for long-term recovery."

The launch reinforces Aware's philosophy that more treatment options create more opportunities for success. Whether clients benefit from in-home care, virtual care, family support, medication-assisted treatment, GLP-1 medications, or a combination of services, Aware's focus remains on delivering care that fits the individual rather than expecting individuals to fit a predetermined treatment model.

Founded in 2011 by Yale-affiliated physicians, Aware Recovery Care has been at the forefront of reimagining addiction treatment through its in-home and virtual care model. Today, the organization serves clients across multiple states, helping thousands of individuals and families recover while continuing to live, work, and heal in their own communities.

About Aware Recovery Care

Aware Recovery Care is a national provider of in-home and virtual addiction treatment, offering comprehensive, evidence-informed care for substance use disorders. By combining medical care, therapy, peer support, family therapy, and care coordination in the home and through virtual services, Aware helps individuals build sustainable recovery without putting their lives on hold.

Media Contact: Kate Gold, kate.gold@awarerecoverycare.com

SOURCE: Aware Recovery Care, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aware-recovery-care-expands-personalized-addiction-treatment-with-new-1194200