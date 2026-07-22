AGS Health Appoints Maxim Abramsky as Chief Product Officer

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-first revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions1 serving healthcare providers across the U.S. through a comprehensive platform combining AI-driven solutions, data analytics, and specialized global delivery capabilities, announced today the appointment of Maxim Abramsky as Chief Product Officer. He leads product strategy across AGS Health InnovationWorks and the company's technology solutions, focusing on applying AI and automation to the operational core of the provider revenue cycle.

"The addition of Maxim to our leadership team furthers our commitment to delivering the AI-driven, outcomes-focused solutions provider organizations need to compete in today's complex healthcare environment, where reimbursement pressures, rising costs, regulatory change, and workforce challenges are reshaping the revenue cycle landscape," said Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health. "I'm proud to welcome him to our executive team and am confident in his ability to influence our continued innovation to drive measurable improvements in our clients' financial performance while enhancing the patient experience."

Abramsky brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare technology to AGS Health, including leading the full commercialization of large-scale product portfolios and modernizing enterprise healthcare platforms across payer, provider, and government markets. Throughout his career, he has led global cross-functional teams and driven the transformation of established service businesses into scalable, AI-enabled SaaS platforms, delivering measurable outcomes across healthcare financial operations, utilization workflows, and data exchange.

"I'm honored to join AGS Health at a pivotal moment for the industry. Providers need revenue cycle solutions that pair proven services with AI and automation to deliver measurable financial outcomes, and I look forward to building the products that do exactly that while easing the administrative burden on patients and care teams," said Abramsky.

Prior to joining AGS Health, Abramsky was Vice President of Product Management at Cotiviti, where he led the transformation of legacy service offerings into recurring SaaS products and defined the company's enterprise AI strategy. He previously held senior product leadership roles at Edifecs, where he advanced intelligent automation and decision support capabilities and launched new SaaS offerings across Utilization Management, Risk Adjustment, and Interoperability.

About AGS Health

AGS Health serves large health systems, physician groups and hospitals across the U.S. The company's approach combines technology-enabled revenue cycle services, intelligent automation, and customer support across front-end, mid-cycle, and back-end revenue cycle workflows, including patient financial engagement. AGS Health employs a team of approximately 16,000 employees supporting customers across diverse care settings and specialties. For more information, visit www.agshealth.com

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Media Contact:

Liz Goar

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[1] Source: Everest Group RCM Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 SOURCE: AGS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ags-health-appoints-maxim-abramsky-as-chief-product-officer-1194293