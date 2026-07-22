Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. ("Greentech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Enzo Cavaliere to its Strategic Advisory Board. Mr. Cavaliere brings more than 35 years of experience in industrial gases, hydrogen infrastructure, compression systems, large-scale project execution, and underground hydrogen storage.

Mr. Cavaliere is the Founder and Chief Technology Officer of HEBE Network. Over the course of his career, including senior technical and leadership roles with Linde/Praxair, he has contributed to the development and execution of major international industrial gas and hydrogen infrastructure projects. His experience includes hydrogen compression, storage, distribution systems, and the practical engineering considerations required to support large-scale hydrogen deployment.

Greentech is advancing a hydrogen infrastructure technology platform focused on the storage, distribution, monitoring, and operational intelligence of hydrogen systems. The Company's strategy combines its patent-pending hydrogen storage and distribution technology with its Hydrogen-of-Things ("HoT") platform, a digital monitoring and analytics layer designed to help operators improve visibility across hydrogen assets.

The HoT platform is being developed to support practical hydrogen infrastructure applications, including tank monitoring, data aggregation, telemetry, remote communications, AI-assisted analytics, distribution optimization, gas-quality and origin tracking, carbon-intelligence reporting, and future hydrogen market tools. The Company's objective is to address a key challenge in hydrogen adoption: the need for infrastructure that is not only deployable, but also monitorable, measurable, and commercially manageable across new and legacy systems.

"Hydrogen infrastructure requires a disciplined combination of engineering, data, logistics, and operating intelligence," said Paul Dickson, CEO of Greentech, "Enzo's experience in industrial gases, hydrogen compression, storage, and large-scale infrastructure development is directly relevant to the platform we are building. His technical perspective will be valuable as we continue advancing Greentech from beta-stage product development toward pilot deployment, field validation, and commercialization planning."

Mr. Cavaliere's appointment supports Greentech's broader strategy to work with experienced technical advisors and industry participants as the Company develops products and services for hydrogen producers, distributors, industrial users, infrastructure developers, and strategic partners. His background in underground hydrogen storage and industrial gas systems is expected to provide important insight as Greentech evaluates potential applications across energy, industrial, transportation, remote infrastructure, and aerospace-related markets.

"Hydrogen has the potential to play an important role in future energy and industrial systems, but successful deployment depends on practical infrastructure," said Enzo Cavaliere. "Greentech's focus on combining storage and distribution technologies with digital monitoring, analytics, and operational intelligence is aligned with where the sector needs to go. I look forward to supporting the Company as it advances its technology platform and commercial strategy."

The appointment reflects Greentech's continued focus on building a technically credible platform for hydrogen infrastructure intelligence. As hydrogen markets evolve, the Company believes that the ability to monitor asset performance, track gas quality, optimize distribution, support carbon-related reporting, and generate reliable operating data will become increasingly important to the commercial development of the sector.

About Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp.

Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. is a Canadian hydrogen infrastructure technology company developing systems intended to improve the storage, distribution, monitoring, and operational intelligence of hydrogen assets.

The Company's platform combines a patent-pending hydrogen storage and distribution system with Hydrogen-of-Things, a digital monitoring and analytics platform designed to support real-time visibility, tank monitoring, data aggregation, wireless telemetry, remote communications, AI-assisted analytics, gas-quality tracking, carbon-intelligence reporting, and hydrogen trading-market functionality.

Greentech's technologies are being developed for use across both new and legacy hydrogen infrastructure applications, with a focus on helping operators improve asset visibility, operational efficiency, data integrity, and commercial decision-making.

On behalf of the Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's technology development plans, intended product features, potential pilot deployment, commercialization planning, future market opportunities, hydrogen infrastructure applications, and the expected contribution of strategic advisors.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to advance its technologies, obtain required financing, complete development milestones, attract strategic partners, and pursue commercialization opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp.