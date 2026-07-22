San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Sell-It.Media, the world's first marketplace for eyewitness video, today announced its formal launch in North America.

After a successful pilot in Australia, the company is now inviting US and Canadian media organizations to register on its platform for free, allowing them to bid in real-time auctions for exclusive rights to quality-assured videos shot by ordinary people who have witnessed newsworthy events.

Watch a montage of videos submitted by North American eyewitnesses.

Eyewitness footage has long been an essential resource for news teams working on quickly evolving stories, and North America has been at the heart of its evolution.

In 1991, LA resident George Holliday had his camcorder trained on police as they attacked Rodney King; footage shot by a passer-by captured the moment police detained the suspect in the Toronto van attack in 2018; and on January 6th, 2021, video clips filmed by members of Congress helped the media document what went on during the Capitol riots in Washington DC.

Today, cellphone footage brings the biggest stories to life, from the ICE shootings in Minnesota to wildfires in California.

But media organizations have often struggled to find ways of integrating this raw material into their news output. With a breaking story, it can be tough to verify the source of video submissions or find content that hasn't already been widely shared on social media.

Sell-It.Media solves these problems by thoroughly vetting videos submitted by its growing community of sellers to ensure:

They are newsworthy They come from a genuine, verifiable source They have not previously been uploaded publicly

Auctions are then held in real-time, with the highest bidding media organization able to access the broadcast-ready footage within minutes. The winning bidder is granted exclusive rights to the video and has immediate transparency on the seller - including their contact details.

It is a model that, for the first time, provides a level playing field for media organizations looking for the right videos at the right time.

Whether the story is international or hyper-local, video submissions from Sell-It.Media's growing eyewitness community can take viewers to the heart of the action, capturing:

Natural disasters

Terrorist incidents

Traffic accidents

Wars and conflict zones

Extreme weather events

Protests

Celebrity encounters

Political rallies

…and many more.

Sell-It.Media is the brainchild of Nick Tapper, a former journalist himself, who has seen first-hand how difficult it is for media companies to obtain exclusive videos that haven't already been shown by their competitors.

"North America is the natural home of eyewitness videos. But in a world of fake news and viral clips on social media, news organizations are finding it harder than ever to access quality footage they can trust," Nick says. "It's our mission to change that and create a more ethical space where journalists and the general public can do business together."

To join the hundreds of newsrooms who have already signed up to Sell-It.Media, register for free at:

https://www.sellit.media/bid-on-media

Sell-It.Media is the first platform to truly connect modern newsrooms with eyewitness videos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12555/305758_bcb2cf3324c99a4e_002.jpg

About Sell-It.Media

Sell-It.Media is a leading eyewitness video platform founded by Nick Tapper, dedicated to creating a new marketplace that connects news organizations with ordinary people who have captured newsworthy footage.

With a focus on quality, credibility, and speed, Sell-It.Media offers a seamless solution for news outlets seeking authentic and diverse video content. Our strict checks and balances ensure that only the highest quality footage is made available, providing a reliable source for compelling visual elements in news reporting.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305758

Source: Sell-It.Media