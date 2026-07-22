This partnership marks a nearly 70% expansion of the company's global network, deepening the geographic and clinical breadth of Flatiron's multinational data to advance evidence generation for patients worldwide

Flatiron Health, a global healthcare technology company dedicated to improving cancer care and advancing research using real-world data (RWD), today announced a new partnership between Flatiron Health UK and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC), the largest health board in Scotland. The collaboration marks Flatiron's first partnership in Scotland and further expands its growing international oncology network across the UK, Germany, and Japan.

Through the partnership, Flatiron will help transform information generated through routine cancer care into high-quality, research-ready real-world data. By adding the experiences of patients treated within Scotland's distinct healthcare system, the collaboration will deepen the geographic and clinical breadth of Flatiron's multinational evidence base and help researchers answer important questions about how cancer presents, how care is delivered, and how patients respond to treatment across different populations and settings.

Flatiron entered markets outside of the US to address a critical need in oncology: providing access to high-quality, clinically rich, and recent real-world data that reflects local patient populations, treatment practices, and care settings. The partnership adds to a growing ex-US network that has seen nearly 70% growth in the last year and now spans more than 50 leading academic medical centers, hospitals, and community sites across the UK, Germany, and Japan. Together with Flatiron's extensive US network, these partnerships contribute to a global oncology engine built from the experiences of more than six million patient records, with a path toward 10 million patients globally.

"Oncology's most consequential questions require data with the clinical depth, quality, and geographic representation to reflect how cancer care is actually delivered," said Michael Bierl, Chief Business Officer at Flatiron Health. "By expanding our network's geographic reach and patient diversity, we're giving researchers and biopharma partners a more complete picture of how cancer presents and is treated across different populations and healthcare systems. That's how we reduce uncertainty and help our partners make decisions with confidence."

Flatiron Health UK's multidisciplinary team of clinicians, epidemiologists, software engineers, and data scientists will work with NHSGGC to curate structured and unstructured information from routine care into research-ready datasets. Flatiron combines AI-powered technology with human clinical and scientific expertise, to generate high-fidelity data that can support local and multinational research while meeting the legal, regulatory, and governance requirements of each market. The resulting evidence can support decisions throughout the oncology development lifecycle, including clinical development, regulatory strategy, health technology assessment, market access, and commercialization. By connecting insights across countries while preserving local data control and compliance, Flatiron's global evidence solutions help partners move from fragmented patient information to more complete answers.

The NHSGGC collaboration is the latest milestone in Flatiron's international growth. Last year, Flatiron announced that its international oncology research network had tripled in size. The company's international subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, and Japan each partner with hospitals and health networks through local teams and infrastructure, ensuring strict legal and regulatory requirements are met in every market, while contributing to a unified evidence base that powers research and regulatory decisions worldwide.

"Every healthcare system we partner with deepens our collective understanding of how cancer care is delivered and where the gaps in our knowledge lie," said Kate Estep, Chief Product Officer at Flatiron Health. "Welcoming our first partner in Scotland significantly enhances the representation of diverse populations and unique care settings in our data. This deeper context allows our partners to ask broader, more meaningful questions about how treatments affect people in their daily lives, providing the completeness required to develop new therapies with absolute confidence."

Data quality remains central to Flatiron's approach as its global network grows. Flatiron applies consistent, scientifically rigorous standards to data curation, harmonization, and validation while adapting its methods to the clinical context and data environment within each country.

Flatiron's real-world evidence has informed more than 40 global regulatory decisions across the FDA, EMA, and other health authorities, and has maintained strategic partnerships with the FDA and NICE for more than a decade. The company has also authored seven multinational research studies incorporating its international real-world data within the past two years, enabled by its Trusted Research Environment (Powered by Lifebit CloudOS)-a secure platform that enables cross-country cohort analyses while maintaining local data control and compliance. By expanding the representation, depth, and quality of its multinational oncology data, Flatiron is helping researchers generate real answers to guide oncology's highest-stakes decisions and accelerate progress for patients in Scotland and around the world.

About Flatiron

Flatiron Health transforms cancer care and research through a unified, global oncology engine powered by expert-validated AI and deep clinical and scientific expertise. Built from the experiences of millions of patients across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, our real-world evidence informs the research, regulatory, commercial, and treatment decisions shaping oncology today. In the US, our point of care technology empowers clinicians to deliver smarter, more connected care while generating deeper insights that help advance cancer research. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

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