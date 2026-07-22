Spectra Defense Technologies Expands NIAP-Certified Encryption Portfolio

XSR and G1 systems achieve recertification as G2, HPR and ARINC-NAS systems are added to the NIAP software full-disk encryption certification

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) today announced that the company's XSR and G1 ruggedized computing solutions have achieved recertification through the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) for hardware and software full-disk encryption, while its G2 Ultra Rugged microNAS (G2), High Performance Recorder (HPR) and ARINC-NAS systems have been added to the NIAP software full-disk encryption certification.

Spectra's XSR and G1 systems will continue to carry dual-layer encryption certifications following an extensive evaluation by NAIP-approved Common Criteria Testing Laboratory (CCTL). This recertification further demonstrates the company's continued commitment to helping customers deploy trusted ruggedized computing solutions in some of the most challenging environments where the protection of sensitive information is critical to mission success, while the addition of Spectra's G2, HPR and ARINC to the NIAP software full-disk encryption certification extends certified software-based protection across a broader set of mission computing, recording and storage capabilities.

"When sensitive mission information moves across contested environments, protecting that data is critical to maintaining tactical advantage across today's rapidly evolving battlespace," said Cory Grosklags, Chief Commercial Officer of Spectra Defense Technologies. "The addition of G2, HPR and ARINC-NAS to our NIAP-certified software encryption portfolio expands certified data-at-rest protection across a broader range of mission computing, data recording and storage applications. Together with the recertification of our XSR and G1 platforms, these solutions represent the next generation of Spectra's proven encryption-enabled technologies, helping customers securely capture, process, store and protect mission-critical information at the tactical edge."

The certifications and recertifications build on Spectra's continued investment in secure, ruggedized computing and data management solutions. Spectra's recently introduced G2 provides compact, high-performance network-attached storage for Size, Weight and Power (SWaP)-constrained platforms, HPR supports high-bandwidth sensor recording and data offload, and Spectra's ARINC-based solutions deliver secure mission computing and data management capabilities for connected aircraft and platform architectures. XSR and G1 continue to provide dual-layer encryption for ruggedized computing platforms operating across all domains.

NIAP oversees the evaluation of commercial information technology products for use in national security systems. Recognized through the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement, NIAP certifications support procurement and deployment across Common Criteria partner countries, helping U.S. and allied defense organizations field trusted commercial technology for military operations.

Across its ruggedized computing portfolio, Spectra designs, develops and delivers systems to help collect, process, store, display and protect sensitive mission information, enabling faster decisions when seconds matter most.

To learn more about Spectra's certified ruggedized computing and encryption capabilities, please visit: Certifications - Spectra

About Spectra Defense Technologies

Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) is a global provider of leading C5ISR solutions for aerospace and defense customers. With over 35 years of proven performance and differentiated expertise, we deliver fully integrated mission systems, data recorders, secure networking, edge computing, robust data-at-rest encryption and advanced visualization that capture, process, and display mission-critical data across air, land, sea, and space. Backed by engineering, sales, and production teams in North America and Europe, Spectra combines global reach with agile innovation to meet evolving end-user needs with speed and precision. Guided by a culture of innovation and deep customer partnership, we build enduring trust through open-architecture designs, technical excellence, and resilient systems designed to meet today's mission needs and anticipate tomorrow's demands for the U.S., NATO, European defense organizations, and allied partners worldwide. Visit spectradefense.tech to learn more.

Contact: