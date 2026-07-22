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PR Newswire
22.07.2026 15:24 Uhr
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KuCoin Brings Trust, Music and Community Together During an Unforgettable First Weekend at Tomorrowland Belgium

BOOM, Belgium, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first weekend of Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 has come to a close, marking the successful debut of the Celestia Stage by KuCoin and the beginning of a new chapter in KuCoin's multi-year partnership with one of the world's most iconic music festivals.

Across three unforgettable days, the Celestia Stage welcomed electronic music fans from around the world, transforming into more than just a performance venue. It became a place where music, culture and community came together, reflecting the shared values that brought KuCoin and Tomorrowland together-curiosity, trust and meaningful human connection.

Throughout Weekend 1, internationally renowned artists including Yves V, Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman, Diego Miranda, DJ Nano, Nico Morano, Xinobi, Öona Dahl, Helsloot and many others delivered an energetic lineup spanning progressive house, melodic techno and underground electronic music, creating unforgettable moments for festivalgoers from around the globe.

Beyond the performances, KuCoin invited visitors to experience Tomorrowland in new ways through a series of immersive community activations. Festivalgoers met the roaming KuCoin Guardians, joined the exclusive Tomorrowland Visa KuCard waitlist (powered by KuCoin EU), and participated in premium experiences designed to celebrate exploration, connection and discovery. These moments reflected a shared belief that the most meaningful experiences are not only the ones we witness, but the ones we carry with us long after the music ends.

As the Exclusive Crypto Exchange and Payments Partner for Tomorrowland Winter and Tomorrowland Belgium 2026-2028, KuCoin continues to expand the role of digital assets beyond financial technology by connecting Web3 with global culture, entertainment and everyday experiences. The debut of the Celestia Stage represents another milestone in KuCoin's long-term vision of making crypto more approachable through real-world engagement and shared moments.

Following an incredible opening weekend, KuCoin now looks ahead to Tomorrowland Belgium Weekend 2, when the Celestia Stage will once again present a fresh lineup of world-class artists, alongside more interactive experiences, community activations and exclusive surprises for festivalgoers from around the world.

The journey continues-and the next chapter begins this weekend.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet. KuCoin does not provide services in the European Economic Area (EEA). In the EEA, KuCoin EU is operated by KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH. Headquartered in Vienna, KuCoin EU operates in accordance with the applicable EU regulatory framework, including MiCAR requirements around transparency, market integrity, and investor protection. KuCoin EU is not the operator of a crypto-asset trading platform and does not provide investment advice.

About Tomorrowland

Founded 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu and Michiel Beers, Tomorrowland remains a family-owned business driven by a creative and passionate team. Over the years, Tomorrowland has evolved into a global entertainment brand.

The WEAREONE.world group consists of several business units, including Festival & Events, Music, Experiences, Leisure, Products and Fiction. Today, more than 350 team members create magic from the company's headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium, as well as local offices in Brazil, France, Ibiza and Thailand.

Known for bringing people together through music, creativity and storytelling, Tomorrowland has become one of the world's most recognized and influential festival brands, inspiring millions through unforgettable experiences and a shared vision of connection.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3007270/0ad5ff10_c534_468e_934f_5328f42e816c.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kucoin-brings-trust-music-and-community-together-during-an-unforgettable-first-weekend-at-tomorrowland-belgium-302832174.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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