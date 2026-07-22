

EQS Newswire / 22/07/2026 / 15:45 CET/CEST

BINZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2026 - On July 18, the 2026 Shandong Innovation-Driven Development Conference & 7th Binzhou Talent Festival was held at the Yellow River Delta Trading Center in Binzhou. The event brought together academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, high-level leading talents from various fields, university research experts, and heads of sci-tech innovation enterprises to explore pathways for industrial upgrading and discuss strategies for innovation-driven development.



Scene from the 2026 Shandong Innovation-Driven Development Conference & 7th Binzhou Talent Festival

Co-hosted by the Shandong Association for Science and Technology, the CPC Binzhou Municipal Committee, and the Binzhou Municipal People's Government, the conference was themed "Gathering Wisdom in the Bohai Bay· Leading the New Future - Building a New Landscape for a Modern Industrial System." Its core mission was to promote the deep integration of technological innovation with industrial innovation.



The conference includes one main forum, five concurrent events, and nine thematic sessions. Following the conference, a series of industry-specific matchmaking activities will be launched, covering green low-carbon power, rope nets, kitchenware, artificial intelligence, fine alumina, and other sectors, forming a long-term, year-round sci-tech innovation service chain.



Tailored to Binzhou's development needs for 11 key industrial chains and its modern industrial cluster, the conference aims to promote the deep integration of the talent chain, industrial chain, and innovation chain. The event established a high-quality platform for talent exchange, sci-tech innovation empowerment, and project landing, effectively channeling the intellectual resources of national and provincial academic societies to support the high-quality development of Binzhou's industries and injecting strong momentum for innovation-driven growth.



Hashtag: Binzhou

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News Source: Binzhou Information Office

22/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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