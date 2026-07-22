Inspira Financial Expands Alternatives Reach with New CAIS Integration

Integration gives independent advisors a direct path to specialized alternatives custody and administration for private market investments.

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Inspira Financial, a leading provider of health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions, today announced an integration with CAIS, a leading alternative investment platform serving more than 62,000 independent financial advisors across 2,000-plus wealth management firms overseeing approximately $7.5 trillion in client assets. Through this integration, advisors on the CAIS platform gain access to Inspira's specialized custody and retirement account administration capabilities, helping more advisors put alternative investments to work for their clients.

While CAIS gives independent advisors curated access to alternatives managers and educational resources, moving those investments into client accounts requires custody infrastructure purpose-built for private markets. Inspira is proud to support that mission by giving advisors a clear path to holding and administering those investments, including in retirement accounts. The goal is simple: make it easier for more advisors to bring alternatives into their clients' portfolios.

"Inspira was built with alternative investments at its core, and that becomes especially powerful within marketplace environments. We enable advisors to manage their clients' alternative assets in a way that's fully aligned with how they source and allocate investments, bringing a more efficient, connected, and scalable alternative investment experience," said Jason DeBono, Managing Director, Head of Alternatives Custody, Inspira Financial.

"As advisors continue to increase allocations to alternative investments, having a streamlined operational experience is essential to advisor workflow," said Brendan Cuddihy, Chief Operating Officer at CAIS. "Our integration with Inspira Financial expands the ecosystem supporting advisors on the CAIS platform by providing streamlined access to specialized custody and retirement account administration for private market investments. Together, we're helping reduce operational complexity so advisors can more efficiently incorporate alternatives into client portfolios."

As alternatives adoption has grown, so has the complexity of getting those investments into client accounts. Inspira operates at that layer, providing:

Custody for illiquid and non-traditional assets

Qualified and non-qualified account administration for private markets

Secure holding environments

Operational support for diverse portfolio construction

This integration is part of Inspira's continued growth in the alternatives space, having expanded its platform integrations over the past year to meet rising advisor demand for specialized custody support. Inspira's approach to alternatives custody helps advisors move from access to execution. For more information about Inspira Financial's alternative investment custody capabilities, visit Alternative Investment Solutions | Inspira Financial.

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About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million individual and institutional clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners, helping the people they care about save and invest for a brighter future. For over 20 years, Inspira has continued to pursue better outcomes for all with automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more.

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Inspira Financial and CAIS are not affiliated. Inspira Financial makes no representations about the vendor(s). Use of the vendors' services is solely at the user's discretion.

©2026 Inspira Financial Trust, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Inspira Financial Trust, LLC and its affiliates perform the duties of a directed custodian and/or an administrator of consumer directed benefits and, as such, do not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms, sponsors, or service providers, and do not offer or sell investments or provide investment, tax, or legal advice.

Inspira and Inspira Financial are registered trademarks of Inspira Financial Trust, LLC. Inspira Financial Trust, LLC does business as Inspira Associates, LLC in Nevada, Washington, Virginia, California, Michigan, and Arizona.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments and capital market strategies providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers with a single operating system for scale and efficiency.

CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms that support more than 62,000 financial advisors who oversee approximately $7.5 trillion in end-client assets. Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered in New York City with offices in Austin, TX; London; and Red Bank, NJ.

CAIS continues to be recognized for its innovation and leadership including awards for Alternative Investment Firm of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report, WealthTech100 List by Fintech Global, Great Places to Work by Fortune, Best RIA Platform by SPi, Best Alternative Investments Solution by Finovate, and many others.

For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

Contact Information:

Casey Burke

Public Relations Manager

mediainquiry@inspirafinancial.com

SOURCE: Inspira Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/inspira-financial-expands-alternatives-reach-with-new-cais-integrati-1193658