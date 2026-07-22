Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Gelingt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2026 16:02 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoe Financial Recognized Among the World's Top Fintech Companies for 2026, According to CNBC

Recognition Highlights Zoe's Work Connecting Clients With Vetted, Fiduciary Financial Advisors to Grow and Protect Their Wealth

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Zoe Financial, the wealth platform for the mass affluent to find, hire, and grow their wealth with trusted financial advisors, today announced it has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list. CNBC and the research firm Statista compile the list each year to find the fintech companies worth featuring from around the world.

Zoe Financial helps people find the right financial advisor for their needs. The platform connects clients with vetted, fiduciary advisors who can help with retirement planning, investment management, and other financial goals.

"This recognition means a lot to our team. Every day, we work to help protect and grow people's hard-earned wealth," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, Zoe's Founder & CEO. "We focus on putting the consumer first, and recognitions like this are a sign that we're creating the impact we want in people's lives."

Every day, many Americans nationwide look for help managing their money as they plan for retirement and navigate a changing economy. Wealth technology platforms like Zoe are making it easier for people to find vetted financial advisors, closing a gap that has long left many families to figure out their wealth alone. Moreover, Zoe's platform enables advisors to serve a wider range of clients with investment capabilities that were previously available only to the ultra-wealthy.

People interested in finding a vetted financial advisor through Zoe can learn more at https://findanadvisor.com/.

About The Awards

CNBC and Statista built the list by studying public data from more than 2,000 companies and reviewing direct applications from over 100 more. The full list covers eight groups: Payments, Neobanking, Alternative Financing, Wealth Technology, Digital Assets, Enterprise Fintech, Insurtech, and Regtech. Zoe Financial was recognized in the Wealth Technology group.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients' wealth. In addition to its referral program, Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, and direct indexing into one cohesive wealth management experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/.

Disclosures:

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory and platform services and connects clients with independent registered investment advisers. Personalized investment advice is provided solely by the matched independent adviser, not by Zoe Financial. Learn more about Zoe Financial on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website. The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Zoe Financial does not provide tax or legal advice. Zoe receives compensation from advisors in its network for referrals, which creates a financial incentive to make these referrals."

Tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and tax budgeting capabilities are subject to applicable risks. Benefits depend on individual client circumstances and market conditions and are not guaranteed. Direct indexing seeks to approximate a stated index but may deviate. Zoe Financial does not provide tax advice; clients and advisors should consult qualified tax professionals.

The 2026 CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies list, produced in partnership with Statista, recognizes leading companies across the global fintech industry, including in the Wealth Technology category. Companies were evaluated using publicly available data and voluntary company submissions. Zoe Financial did not pay to be included in the ranking. Recognition on this list is not indicative of future performance and may not be representative of any client's experience. For more information on the methodology, visit https://www.statista.com/page/worlds-top-fintechs.

CONTACT:
Carolina Padilla
press@zoefin.com

SOURCE: Zoe Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/zoe-financial-recognized-among-the-worlds-top-fintech-companies-for-1194480

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.