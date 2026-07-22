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ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Fleetmaster Express Announces New Driver Pay Package with Higher Starting Pay, Performance Incentives and Increased Bonuses

ROANOKE, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Fleetmaster Express has introduced a new driver compensation package designed to reward professional CDL-A truck drivers with higher starting pay, quarterly performance incentives and enhanced opportunities to earn more through sign-on and referral bonuses.

The updated pay package reflects Fleetmaster Express's continued commitment to attracting and retaining professional drivers by offering competitive compensation that rewards safe, productive performance.

"Our drivers are the foundation of everything we do," said Travis Smith, president at Fleetmaster Express. "This new pay package recognizes the value they bring to our customers every day while rewarding the habits that make great drivers successful. We're investing in our drivers because we know their success is our success."

Higher Starting Pay

New company drivers will receive competitive starting pay between $0.57-$0.62 CPM based on hiring location which includes: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia.

Starting pay is standardized by hiring location, ensuring consistency and transparency for new drivers joining the Fleetmaster team.

Quarterly Mileage Incentive

In addition to competitive base pay, Fleetmaster Express drivers can earn up to an additional $0.03 per mile every quarter through the company's new Quarterly Mileage Incentive.

Drivers can earn:

  • +$0.01 per mile for driving at least 30,000 miles during the quarter

  • +$0.01 per mile for maintaining an idle percentage below 20%

  • +$0.01 per mile for having no preventable accidents

The incentive program rewards the everyday habits that contribute to safe, efficient and reliable operations.

"Great drivers already focus on safety, efficiency and productivity every day," said Smith. "This program simply rewards them for doing what they already do best."

Up to $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

Eligible Regional and OTR drivers can also receive a sign-on bonus of up to $3,000, paid quickly after joining Fleetmaster Express:

  • $1,000 after the first full week

  • $1,000 after 30 days

  • $1,000 after 60 days

Earn Up to $3,000 Through Driver Referrals

Current Fleetmaster Express drivers can also earn up to $3,000 for every qualified driver they refer. Referral bonus payments include:

  • $1,000 after the referred driver completes their first full week

  • $1,000 after 30 days

  • $1,000 after 60 days

Additional Employment Information

Fleetmaster Express provides professional CDL-A drivers with consistent freight, modern equipment, a driver-focused culture and opportunities to build long-term careers. For more information, visit drivewithfleetmasterexpress.com or call 800-669-6788.

About Fleetmaster Express

Fleetmaster Express is a family-owned trucking company providing dependable transportation services throughout the eastern United States. Since 1987, Fleetmaster Express has built its reputation by putting drivers first, delivering exceptional customer service and creating opportunities for professional drivers to succeed through consistent freight, reliable equipment and a supportive team environment. Learn more at www.FleetmasterExpress.com.

SOURCE: Fleetmaster Express



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fleetmaster-express-announces-new-driver-pay-package-with-higher-starting-pay-perfor-1189660

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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