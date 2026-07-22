At ees Europe 2026, part of The smarter E Europe in Munich, Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002139) presented Ecosolex, its dedicated energy storage brand, and showcased battery energy storage systems (BESS) for commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential applications. In an interview at the event, Andrew Xu, General Manager of Topband's New Energy Market Platform, said energy storage is becoming a core part of customers' energy strategies. Businesses and households are increasingly seeking to reduce electricity costs, increase solar self-consumption, and improve energy resilience. The ...

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