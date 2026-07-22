Milestone underscores rising demand for 24/7 cross-asset trading powered by Pyth's HIP-3 infrastructure

Pyth Network ("Pyth"), a leading provider of institutional market data, today announced that more than $400 billion has now been traded on Hyperliquid HIP-3 markets priced by its infrastructure. The milestone reflects increased demand for continuous, around-the-clock access to global markets and underscores Hyperliquid's position as a leading venue for permissionless perpetual trading.

Demand among market participants increasingly extends beyond conventional market hours. When geopolitical or macroeconomic developments arise while traditional exchanges are closed, traders seek to access risk immediately rather than waiting for venues to reopen. Pyth's collaboration with Hyperliquid provides a continuous, internet-native market solution to meet this demand across an expanding range of global asset classes.

"Hyperliquid and Pyth have a shared journey, with roots in digital asset markets and an increasingly important role in extending round-the-clock access to markets beyond crypto," said Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs and Contributor to Pyth Network. "Seeing $400 billion in trading volume secured by Pyth across Hyperliquid's platform reflects the strength of Pyth's price layer in empowering new, 24/7 global markets."

Pyth provides market data across equities, commodities, foreign exchange, metals, and digital assets through a single integration. This lets market creators on Hyperliquid launch new perpetual products on a consistent pricing framework while preserving the flexibility that permissionless market creation requires. By removing redistribution barriers and serving as a single source for cross-asset pricing, Pyth supports the scaling of market creation on Hyperliquid.

About Pyth Network

Pyth Network is a modern solution to financial data. By aggregating price feeds directly from over 135 institutions, including global exchanges, trading firms, and market makers, Pyth has introduced a new technological model for how market data is produced and distributed. With a single, scalable integration across equities, crypto, FX, commodities, futures, and more, Pyth redefines market data infrastructure at a global scale. Pyth is building the global price layer, making the price of everything accessible to everyone. You can learn more about the Pyth Network here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722065775/en/

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press@pyth.network