Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems Market worth $16.38 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems Market is expected to reach USD 16.38 billion in 2031 from USD 12.13 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 260 market data tables and 60 figures spread through 330 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 12.13 billion

USD 12.13 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 16.38 billion

USD 16.38 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.2%

Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems Market Trends & Insights:

The point-of-use water treatment systems market is projected to experience steady growth owing to the rising demand for safe, clean, and affordable drinking water in residential and non-residential applications. The rising incidence of waterborne diseases, growing concerns about water contamination, and increasing awareness of health and hygiene are among the factors driving the adoption of POU water treatment systems. Technological advancements in reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration (UF), activated carbon, UV disinfection, and smart connected purification systems are improving system efficiency, convenience,l and sustainability. Moreover, increasing urbanization, aging water infrastructure, strict regulations on drinking water quality, and rising demand for energy-efficient, low-maintenance, and eco-friendly water purification solutions are further boosting market growth worldwide.

Asia Pacific's point-of-use water treatment systems market dominated, with a share of 59.9% in 2025.

By device, whole house water treatment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By technology, the reverse osmosis systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By sales channel, direct sales segment is expected to dominate the market, growing at the highest CAGR of 6.9%.

By application, the non-residential segment is expected to dominate the market, growing at the highest CAGR of 6.5%.

Pentair, LG Electronics, A.O. Smith, Kent RO Systems Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corporation were identified as Star players in the point-of-use water treatment systems market, as they have focused on innovation and have broad industry coverage, and strong operational & financial strength.

BWT Holding GmbH, Alxedo among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their strong product portfolio and business strategy.

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The market is expected to grow significantly due to rising concerns about water contamination and rising demand for safe drinking water. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than 2 billion people live in countries with and that some 700 million people still lack basic drinking water services. Rapid urbanization, aging water infrastructure, and strict drinking water quality requirements are driving market expansion. The rise in demand for affordable, readily available purified water is fuelling growth in POU systems in the residential and commercial sectors. Moreover, the development of reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration (UF), UV purification, smart water purifiers, and sustainable filtration technologies enhances system performance and drives long-term market growth.

Activated carbon is expected to be the second-fastest-growing technology during the forecast period.

Activated carbon is expected to be the second-fastest-growing technology in the point-of-use water treatment systems market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for efficient removal of chlorine, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), bad odors, and taste impurities from drinking water. Activated carbon technology is commonly used in residential and commercial applications and is cost-effective, easy to maintain, and compatible with multi-stage filtration systems. Market growth is driven by rising consumer awareness of water quality, a preference for chemical-free water treatment, and the adoption of countertop, under-sink, and free-standing purifiers. Furthermore, advancements in activated carbon media and filter designs are increasing contaminant removal efficiency and filter lifespan, thereby driving greater adoption of the technology across a wide range of end-user applications.

Distributor is expected to be the second-fastest-growing sales channel during the forecast period.

The distributor segment is expected to witness the second-fastest growth among sales channels in the point-of-use water treatment systems market during the forecast period, owing to the expanding reach of regional and local distribution networks and rising demand from the residential and commercial sectors. Distributors enable manufacturers to increase market penetration by providing broader product availability, effective inventory management, and local customer support. Growing urbanization, rising awareness of safe drinking water, and the increasing adoption of water purification systems in emerging economies are driving the channel's growth. Also, distributors offer installation, maintenance, and after-sales services, thereby increasing customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. The growth of dealer networks and relationships with retailers is also driving the uptake of point-of-use water treatment systems through the distributor sales channel.

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Residential is expected to be the second fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

The residential segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the point-of-use water treatment systems industry due to increasing consumer awareness of safe drinking water, rising concerns about water contamination, and rapid urbanization. The rising demand for affordable, easy-to-use water purification systems for in-home use is driving the adoption of free-standing, faucet-mounted, under-sink, and countertop systems. Increased income levels, a growing middle class, and improved health awareness are further fueling market growth, especially in developing countries. Moreover, technological developments in filtration, smart monitoring, and energy-efficient units are improving product performance. The increasing replacement of bottled water with environmentally friendly household water purification systems is another factor contributing to the growing use of residential point-of-use water treatment systems.

Latin America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the Latin America region is expected to be the second-fastest-growing market for point-of-use water treatment systems. This growth is attributed to the growing concerns over water scarcity, inconsistent water supply, and deteriorating water quality. In Mexico, close to 10% of the population lacks access to running water, while over 30% of those who have access receive interrupted or poor-quality water from the system. In addition, water scarcity in Mexico City is increasing. Water levels in the reservoirs are declining, and groundwater is being overused; hence, the need for home water purification devices is high. There are still more than 27 million people in Brazil without access to clean water. Deteriorating water infrastructure and industrial contamination of water supplies are making it difficult for large cities to provide water.

Key Players

Leading players in the point-of-use water treatment systems companies include Pentair (UK), Eureka Forbes (India), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), A.O. Smith (US), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Whirlpool Corporation (US), Coway Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Havells India Limited (India).

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