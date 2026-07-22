Dublin-based Avia Solutions Group (the Group), the world's largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance) provider, today announced the appointment of AJ Abedin to its Board of Directors and as Senior Strategic Advisor to the Group, effective July 20. Mr. Abedin will be based in the U.S.

In these roles, he will focus on deepening relationships with U.S. capital markets and advising the leadership of Waypoint Operating Lease and Finance Holding (WOLF Holding), the Group's asset management affiliate. Additionally, Mr. Abedin will work closely with the Group's Chairman, leadership team, and subsidiaries to advance commercial growth and broader strategic value-creation objectives. His efforts will support the continued scaling of the Group's global ACMI platform and its aviation services ecosystem.

Mr. Abedin has more than 20 years of experience across aerospace, aviation finance, aircraft leasing and capital markets. He joins the Group from Air Lease Corporation (now Sumisho Air Lease following its acquisition by SMBC), one of the world's leading aircraft leasing platforms, where he held senior commercial and finance leadership roles. Earlier in his career, he advised clients on financing and M&A transactions in J.P. Morgan's investment banking division.

Mr. Abedin holds an MBA from Cornell University and an undergraduate degree in engineering.

Gediminas Ziemelis, Chairman and Founder of Avia Solutions Group, said:

"I am delighted to welcome AJ to our Board and leadership team. His deep expertise in U.S. capital markets, aviation, and aircraft leasing aligns with our strategic trajectory. As we cement ACMI's position as a cornerstone of modern airlines' fleet strategy, AJ's commercial acumen and track record in unlocking value will be instrumental in bolstering our global ambitions."

AJ Abedin, Senior Strategic Advisor and Board Director, Avia Solutions Group, said:

"The strength of Avia Solutions Group lies in its unique ecosystem, which supports airlines and aviation businesses as a dedicated partner across the entire industry. At the heart of this ecosystem is our global ACMI model, which allows operators to swap capital-intensive expenditure for operational agility adding capacity precisely when market demand dictates. This model of capacity management is an increasingly vital component of the commercial aircraft value chain, offering a flexible, asset-light solution that bridges orderbook delivery gaps, supports maintenance cycles, and facilitates everything from route testing to new airline incubation.

"To capitalise on these opportunities, I intend to draw on my experience to deepen our integration with global capital markets, building a robust financial framework that supports our growth ambitions. I am honoured to help guide this next phase of the Group's evolution as we build a future defined by collaboration with our industry partners and sustained, collective success."

About Avia Solutions Group

Avia Solutions Group is the world's largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, operating a fleet of 136 aircraft and the parent company of over 250 subsidiaries. The group offers a wide range of aviation solutions, including MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot and crew training, ground handling, and other related aviation services. Supported by 11,000 highly skilled aviation professionals, the group operates across 6 continents.

For more information: www.aviasg.com

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Silvija Sileike

Chief Communications Officer

Avia Solutions Group

silvija.sileike@aviasg.com

+370 671 22697