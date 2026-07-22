GLG Launches MCP Connector, Advances Frontier of Expert Research

The new capability adds always-on research layer into AI workspaces where clients conduct critical analysis

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG, the world's leading platform for trusted human expertise, today announced the launch of a Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector, giving clients continuous access to expert research within the AI tools they use daily. The connector enables users to directly call on insights from the world's top experts and compare, modulate, and coalesce qualitative findings into any step of AI-enabled research workflows, all in accordance with GLG's standard-setting compliance framework.

"We're building the future of expert research based on an essential premise - that artificial intelligence can expand access to human intelligence, and unlock more of its true value," said GLG CEO Gemma Postlethwaite. "As our clients continue to invest in AI to power their research and decision-making, GLG's MCP capability represents a critical leap toward that future."

The GLG MCP connector enables client users to query their complete project call history alongside original, named expert perspectives from GLG's Expert Content Library directly within their AI platforms, an industry-leading capability. It's also designed to incorporate an agent that can build nuanced research angles with conversational input, enabling users to seamlessly initiate primary research, surface new experts, and synthesize insights without leaving their internal AI tools. Throughout the workflow, users can trace every query output back to specific expert conversations or pieces of content.

"By enabling clients within the platforms and processes they've optimized for their work, the GLG MCP connector eliminates friction at every step of the research lifecycle, creating a smoother, faster path from question to insight to action," said Chief Product Officer John Londono. "We've been encouraged by feedback from clients who helped us build and test the architecture, so we're excited to release it globally and continue enhancing the expert research experience with further innovations."

In line with GLG's robust compliance framework, compliance officers will retain full control over what enters users' AI tools.

New capabilities will be released on a rolling basis as GLG's MCP connector becomes the integral, always-on expert research layer built into the agentic workflows where client organizations and teams operate.

About GLG

GLG is the world's leading platform for trusted human expertise, connecting decision makers to the precise intelligence they need to gain a strategic edge. Leveraging decades of experience and proprietary data, GLG's global teams recruit and engage hard-to-access experts across every industry - delivering fresh, authoritative insights, events, advisors, and board placements to the world's most recognized and influential companies. Visit GLG.com.

press@glg.it

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