Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net Income Jumps 103% and Organic Loan Growth Accelerates by 402%
ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported net income of $752,000, or $0.16 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared with $370,000, or $0.08 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income totaled $846,000, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share, compared with $1.1 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2025.
Quarterly Highlights
- Net income for the quarter increased 103% compared to the same period last year;
- Organic loan growth for the first six months of 2026 increased 402% compared to the same period in the prior year;
- Net interest margin expanded to 2.61%, its highest level since June 2025;
- Repurchased 15,000 shares of common stock in the open market; and
- Added a Chief Financial Officer.
"We are pleased with the improvement in net income, organic loan growth, net interest margin expansion and asset quality trends during the second quarter," said Bobby Krimmel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. "We continued to advance our relationship banking strategy with year-to-date organic loan growth up 402% compared to the prior year along with annualized deposit growth of 6.3% compared to the sequential quarter. Organic loan growth for the second quarter was solid at a 1.4% annualized pace after removing the balance of planned payoff of $4.5 million from a watch rated loan relationship."
Krimmel continued, "During the quarter, net income surged 103% compared to the prior year reaching the highest level since the first quarter of 2025 supported by a growing net interest margin and the lowest efficiency in the past four quarters. The Company completed its first-ever repurchase of common stock, buying 15,000 shares in the open market at a 41% discount to book value, and we expect to continue opportunistic open market share repurchases when market conditions are favorable. We also strengthened our executive leadership team by adding Gina Omolon as our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer during the quarter in a planned leadership transition where Lynn Barron, our previous Chief Financial Officer, has assumed the Chief Human Resources Officer role."
Second Quarter 2026 Results of Operations
- Net income increased to $752,000 for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $370,000 for the same period for 2025 and $94,000 from the sequential quarter, driven by higher net interest income over the comparative periods as well as a non-recurring gain of $219,000 from a recovery of a loan guaranty;
- Net interest income increased 12.7% to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $2.4 million for the same period for 2025 and by $614,000, or 29.8%, from the sequential quarter driven by the continued margin expansion resulting from cost of funds management and onboarding of higher yielding assets. The increase in net interest income from the sequential quarter was also impacted by a non-recurring premium amortization of $557,000 resulting from a government guaranteed purchased (GGP) loan payoff during the first quarter of 2026 adversely impacting net interest income. Excluding the impact of the non-recurring premium amortization, net interest income would have increased by $57,000 or 2.2% from the sequential quarter;
- Loan commitments totaled $12.4 million during the second quarter of 2026, compared with $11.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, and were approximately 2.5 times higher than the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, loan commitments totaled $24.2 million, compared with $5.0 million for the same period in 2025. Excluding the impact of loan premium amortization, yield on loans increased 21 basis points to 6.84% from 6.63% in the sequential quarter. Cost of funds improved 15 basis points to 3.08% from 3.23% in the sequential quarter. These factors contributed to an expansion of the Bank's net interest margin to 2.61%, its highest level since June 2025;
- Non-interest income increased to $329,000, or 137%, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period for 2025 and by $214,000, or 185%, from the sequential quarter. The increase in noninterest income resulted mainly from a $219,000 gain recognized from recovery of a government loan guaranty; and
- Non-interest expense decreased 1.1% to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period for 2025 and by $62,000, or 3%, from the sequential quarter driven by lower other real estate expenses and supervisory fees resulting from the termination of the Bank's Formal Agreement with the OCC during the first quarter 2026. The efficiency ratio was 64% for the quarter compared with 70% one year earlier.
Balance Sheet and Capital
- Total assets grew $6.0 million during the second quarter of 2026 to $416.2 million, driven primarily by a $10.4 million increase in cash resulting from $5.2 million of net deposit growth and a $3.3 million decline in loan balances as repayments exceeded originations.
- Total loans declined by $15.0 million, or 4.5%, to $317.4 million during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 and decreased by $3.3 million, or 1.0%, from the sequential quarter. The decrease in the balance over the prior quarter was driven by loan repayments of $3.2 million, premium amortization on GGP purchased loans of $1.0 million, planned loan payoff of a watch rated loan relationship of $4.5 million and other loan payoffs of $1.3 million partially offset by new loan growth of $6.7 million during the quarter;
- Total deposits decreased by $9.9 million, or 3%, to $338.2 million during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 driven mainly by a reduction in time deposits of $87.2 million, offset in part by growth in money market deposits of $76.8 million. Total deposits increased by $5.2 million, or 1.6%, from the sequential quarter, driven by growth in money market deposits of $22.8 million offset by a reduction in time deposits of $17.2 million;
- As of June 30, 2026, book value per share decreased to $16.03 compared to $16.22 for the same period in 2025 but increased from $15.85 compared to the sequential quarter; and
- The Bank remained well-capitalized as of June 30, 2026, with a leverage ratio of 13.15% and tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 42.68%.
Asset Quality
- Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, for the second quarter of 2026 decreased to $6.4 million, or 1.54% of total assets, compared to $7.4 million, or 1.74% of total assets, for the same period in 2025 and was essentially flat from the sequential quarter;
- There were no charge-offs during the second quarter compared with a net recovery of 0.01% for the same period in 2025 compared to net charge-offs of 0.32% for the sequential quarter driven by the resolution of problem assets; and
- Allowance for credit losses represented 0.83% of total loans outstanding as of the second quarter of 2026, up from 0.68% for the same period in 2025 and from 0.76% for the sequential quarter.
Capital Management Initiatives
During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 15,000 shares of its common stock in the open market at an average price of $9.41 per share which represents a 41.3% discount to the Company's book value per share as of June 30, 2026. Authorization to repurchase 185,000 shares remains in the current program, which is set to expire May 26, 2027, unless extended or otherwise completed.
About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank
Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of June 30, 2026, Touchmark reported total assets of $416 million and total shareholders' equity of $72 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025(1)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
797
$
607
Interest-bearing deposits
71,497
65,041
Federal funds sold
5,175
5,175
Total cash and cash equivalents
77,469
70,823
Available-for-sale securities
11,098
10,806
Equity securities
1,577
1,598
Loans, net of deferred fees and purchased premiums
317,376
324,725
Allowance for credit losses
(2,629)
(2,543)
Net loans
314,747
322,182
Bank premises and equipment, net
1,410
1,490
Other Real Estate
5,826
5,826
Other assets
4,043
4,912
TOTAL ASSETS
$
416,170
$
417,637
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
18,078
$
17,722
Interest-bearing
320,081
320,972
Total deposits
338,159
338,694
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6,476
8,027
TOTAL LIABILITIES
344,635
346,721
SHAREHOLDERS'
Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares
EQUITY
authorized; 4,461,890 shares issued and outstanding as of
June 30, 2026 and 4,476,891 shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2025
45
45
Additional paid-in capital
46,895
46,895
Retained earnings
25,228
24,523
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(633)
(547)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
71,535
70,916
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
416,170
$
417,637
(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2025.
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
INTEREST AND
Interest and fees on loans
$ 4,645
$ 5,139
$ 8,854
$ 11,385
DIVIDEND
Income on investment securities
100
107
201
210
INCOME
Interest from federal funds sold and other
618
635
1,179
1,123
Total interest income
5,363
5,881
10,234
12,718
INTEREST
Interest on deposits
2,687
3,507
5,495
7,362
EXPENSE
Interest on borrowings
0
0
0
0
Total interest expense
2,687
3,507
5,495
7,362
Net interest income
2,676
2,374
4,739
5,356
Provision for credit losses
170
150
320
445
Net interest income after provision
2,506
2,224
4,419
4,911
NONINTEREST
Service fees on deposit accounts
3
2
5
3
INCOME
Loan servicing fees
97
130
200
240
Gain on asset sales
219
0
219
0
Other noninterest income
10
7
20
14
Total noninterest income
329
139
444
257
NONINTEREST
Salaries and employee benefits
1,145
1,028
2,129
2,011
EXPENSE
Net occupancy expense
74
50
144
118
Foreclosed real estate expenses
20
79
191
132
Data processing expense
97
91
195
185
Loan collection expense
2
59
2
64
Audits and exams expense
55
45
100
90
Supervisory assessments
77
95
168
188
Other noninterest expense
360
404
793
899
Total noninterest expense
1,830
1,851
3,722
3,687
Income before provision for income taxes
1,005
511
1,141
1,481
Provision for income taxes
253
141
295
377
Net income
$ 752
$ 370
$ 846
$ 1,104
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
4,473,209
4,475,891
4,475,040
4,475,891
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
4,580,055
4,583,737
4,581,886
4,583,737
Earnings per share
$ 0.17
$ 0.08
$ 0.19
$ 0.25
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.16
$ 0.08
$ 0.18
$ 0.24
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$ 5,363
$ 4,871
$ 5,513
$ 6,067
$ 5,881
Interest expense
2,687
2,808
3,091
3,373
3,507
Net interest income
2,676
2,063
2,422
2,694
2,374
Provision for credit losses
170
150
150
150
150
Non-interest income
329
115
112
110
139
Non-interest expense
1,830
1,892
1,941
1,840
1,852
Income before income taxes
1,005
136
443
814
511
Provision for income taxes
253
42
4
205
141
Net income
752
94
439
609
370
Return on average assets
0.73 %
0.09 %
0.42 %
0.58 %
0.35 %
Return on average equity
4.22 %
0.53 %
2.43 %
3.34 %
2.03 %
Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.17
$ 0.02
$ 0.10
$ 0.14
$ 0.08
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.16
$ 0.02
$ 0.10
$ 0.13
$ 0.08
Book value per share
16.03
15.85
15.84
16.39
16.22
Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - basic
4,473,209
4,476,891
4,476,630
4,475,892
4,475,891
Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - diluted
4,580,055
4,583,737
4,583,070
4,583,737
4,583,737
Financial Condition Data and Ratios:
Loans, net of deferred fees and purchased premiums
$ 317,376
$ 320,708
$ 324,725
$ 329,437
$ 332,335
Allowance for credit losses
$ 2,629)
$ (2,436)
$ (2,543)
$ (2,398)
$ (2,249)
Total assets
$ 416,170
$ 410,201
$ 417,637
$ 417,756
$ 426,007
Total deposits
$ 38,159
$ 332,939
$ 338,694
$ 339,032
$ 348,064
Total equity
$ 71,535
$ 70,953
$ 70,916
$ 73,347
$ 72,593
Net interest margin
2.61 %
1.94 %
2.32 %
2.58 %
1.83 %
Efficiency
64.00 %
85.05 %
75.08 %
64.26 %
70.65 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)
42.68 %
42.09 %
46.00 %
48.54 %
47.88 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (Bank)
13.15 %
12.88 %
12.62 %
12.71 %
12.49 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (Bank)
42.69 %
42.09 %
46.00 %
45.84 %
47.88 %
Asset Quality Data and Ratios:
Total nonperforming assets
$ 22,010
$ 22,590
$ 25,080
$ 22,323
$ 22,409
Total nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees
$ 6,424
$ 6,483
$ 6,521
$ 6,478
$ 7,422
Total nonperforming assets to total assets
5.29 %
5.51 %
6.01 %
5.34 %
5.26 %
Total nonperforming assets to total assets, net of
government guarantees
1.54 %
1.58 %
1.56 %
1.55 %
1.74 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.83 %
0.76 %
0.78 %
0.73 %
0.68 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.00 %
0.32 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.