AEG Tri Team Raises More Than $18,000 for Children's Hospital Los Angeles at the 2026 Long Beach Legacy Triathlon

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / AEG employees came together on July 19 to participate in the 2026 Long Beach Legacy Triathlon, raising more than $18,000 in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). The funds will help advance critical pediatric cancer research, treatment, and care programs, providing hope and support to children and families facing some of life's most difficult challenges.

More than 35 employees from across AEG and its businesses took part in this year's event, representing AXS, Ontario Reign, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater, LA Kings, LA Galaxy, AEG Presents, Dignity Health Sports Park, and the company's corporate offices. Together, team members completed the triathlon's swim, bike, and run course alongside hundreds of athletes from across Southern California.

Through their collective fundraising efforts, the AEG Tri Team raised $18,255, contributing vital resources that will support CHLA's world-class patient care, groundbreaking research, and family-centered services. The achievement reflects AEG's longstanding commitment to giving back and creating positive impact in the communities where its employees live and work.

For more than a decade, the AEG Tri Team has combined fitness, teamwork, and philanthropy to make a meaningful difference. Over the past 12 years, employees have raised more than $200,000 for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, demonstrating the power of collective action and shared purpose.

The annual triathlon also serves as an opportunity for employees from across the organization to connect, support one another, and champion a cause that extends far beyond race day. Every swim stroke, mile cycled, and step taken represented AEG's commitment to community engagement, employee wellness, and helping improve the lives of children and families in need.

As AEG continues to invest in the communities it serves around the world, initiatives like the AEG Tri Team exemplify how employees can come together to create lasting and meaningful impact.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/aeg-tri-team-raises-more-than-18-000-for-childrens-hospital-los-angeles-at-the-2026-long-bea-1194751