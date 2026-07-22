Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Reportable today launched version 2.0 of the Reportable News Release, adding structured content and backend optimization designed to help company announcements be understood and surfaced by AI platforms and traditional search engines.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Reportable version 2.0 is structured to help AI platforms and search engines understand and surface company announcements.

The release retains a reporter-focused design with summaries, key takeaways, quotes, images, videos and downloadable resources.

Reportable's new Splash template provides a more visual presentation while preserving one authoritative destination for the complete announcement.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Reportable

Reportable is a communications platform that helps organizations publish, distribute and measure company news while tracking the brand, industry and competitor developments that matter.

The Reportable News Release combines concise summaries, key takeaways, featured quotes, images, videos, executive profiles, downloadable resources, FAQs and calls to action in an interactive, media-rich format. Its structured content and backend data are designed to support discovery by search engines and generative AI platforms while giving reporters, investors, customers, partners and other audiences the information and assets they need to understand and act on the news.

Reportable's Lede & Link distribution model syndicates the essential elements of an announcement across news sites, search channels and reporter inboxes while directing audiences to the complete interactive release on a branded, authoritative destination.

Reportable also provides media intelligence that filters millions of online sources to deliver succinct daily or near-real-time alerts covering a company, its industry and its competitors.

Reportable is based in the Boston area. Learn more at reportablenews.com.

Source: Reportable

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306086

Source: Reportable, Inc.