Airship stands behind results with new guarantee offer*; also launches a commissioned study quantifying how a composite organization moved past vanity metrics to drive $7.3M in value

Airship, the mobile-first customer experience platform leader, today announced its Airship Results Guarantee, a corporate commitment to achieve predetermined business outcomes for new customers. Concurrently, the company released the results of a separate, commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Airship, July 2026. The study found that a composite organization based on interviewed customers achieved a 476% Return on Investment (ROI) with a payback period of less than six months.

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Airship has launched a new results guarantee offer to stand behind its value. Alongside this offer, the team shared the results of a new Total Economic Impact (TEI) study commissioned with Forrester Consulting illustrating that a composite organization achieved a 476% ROI with a payback period of less than six months.

"We introduced the Airship Results Guarantee to fundamentally shift the industry standard by tying our value directly to our customers' bottom line," said Brett Caine, CEO of Airship. "Our guarantee is backed by a decade of experience across billions of customer journeys for the world's leading brands. Our platform empowers product and marketing teams to build and launch cross-channel experiences instantly, without waiting on dev queues or IT resources. Airship powers massive revenue and productivity for our customers-the results speak for themselves." Caine added, "The newly commissioned Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting demonstrates the operational efficiency and business growth the composite organization achieved with Airship."

The framework of the study was built on in-depth interviews conducted by Forrester Consulting with six enterprise Airship customers (spanning retail, logistics, hospitality, travel, communications, and financial services), aggregated into one composite: a global, multibillion-dollar B2C conglomerate with 10 million total customers.

Three-Year, Risk-Adjusted Financial Impact

Based on the modeled composite organization, the study quantified the results over three years:

476% Return on Investment (ROI)

Return on Investment (ROI) <6-Month Payback

Payback $7.3M in Total Benefits (Present Value)

in Total Benefits (Present Value) $6.0M Net Present Value (NPV) against $1.3M in total costs

Quantified Value Streams and Revenue Growth

The study examined the four primary value streams driving this repeatable growth across the composite organization's 5 million digitally activated users:

Elevated Cross-channel Customer Experience ($2.7M): The largest driver, yielding up to a 14% lift in customer value (about $28 more per digital customer by year 3) from timely, context-aware, personalized journeys and Scenes-powered by conversational AI

The largest driver, yielding up to a 14% lift in customer value (about $28 more per digital customer by year 3) from timely, context-aware, personalized journeys and Scenes-powered by conversational AI Expanded Digital Activation ($2.4M): Added more than 1.8 million additional digital customers as mobile became a primary activation channel through better discovery, downloads, opt-ins, and onboarding

Added more than 1.8 million additional digital customers as mobile became a primary activation channel through better discovery, downloads, opt-ins, and onboarding AI-enabled Marketing Effectiveness ($1.7M): Secured an 80% productivity gain from orchestrated, cross-channel journeys, plus up to 35% boost in productivity with no-code, AI-driven native experiences, allowing the composite organization to scale without doubling headcount or waiting on engineering and app-store cycles

Secured an 80% productivity gain from orchestrated, cross-channel journeys, plus up to 35% boost in productivity with no-code, AI-driven native experiences, allowing the composite organization to scale without doubling headcount or waiting on engineering and app-store cycles Targeted Retention($470K): Retained more than 314,000 at-risk customers and drove a 7.8% retention lift over three years, through real-time segmentation, context-aware messaging, and controlled cadence to proactively reengage inactive and at-risk users

Customer Quote from the Study:

"We see higher revenue when we use Airship [AI-enabled CX orchestration] technology [and their] MMS and SMS, with higher customer satisfaction when we provide dynamic messaging. We saw higher take rates for upgraded [services] when we provided proactive, in-the-moment, triggered messaging [on-site and]; higher engagement with our large-scale sale campaigns; and broader awareness of service-related issues when we use targeted messaging [during high-impact moments]. All those metrics make a difference."

-Director of digital experience, travel

Efficiencies in Scalable Growth

Beyond the quantified metrics, the study highlighted other critical benefits experienced by the interviewed organizations, including:

Avoided Service Costs : timely, in-the-moment alerts and in-app self-service resolved issues earlier and cut call-center and in-person support demand

: timely, in-the-moment alerts and in-app self-service resolved issues earlier and cut call-center and in-person support demand Faster, More Confident Decisions at Scale : shared real-time journey data replaced fragmented, delayed reporting

: shared real-time journey data replaced fragmented, delayed reporting More Confident CX Innovation: Airship's strategic guidance and partnership let teams test ideas safely and scale them with governance intact

To review the detailed financial frameworks, customer testimonials, and model assumptions, download the complete study: The Total Economic Impact of Airship (July 2026).

For more information about the Airship Results Guarantee, read this blog

The Total Economic Impact is a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Airship, July 2026.

*Terms Conditions apply

ABOUT AIRSHIP

Airship is the only mobile-first customer experience platform delivering the first live, purpose-built AI Agent Fleet for CX. For over 15 years, Airship has pioneered mobile innovation-from inventing the first push notification, the first mobile boarding pass, the first live activity, and now the first intelligent agent fleet. Thousands of top global brands trust Airship to deliver unified cross-channel experiences and orchestrated journeys that drive measurable results at scale.

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