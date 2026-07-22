São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Jaguar Parade, the public art exhibition that brought 11 life-sized jaguar sculptures created by Brazilian artists to the streets of Miami, concluded July 14 after transforming some of the city's most iconic locations into an open-air gallery. The initiative combined art, environmental awareness and fundraising to support the conservation of the jaguar, the largest feline in the Americas.





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Held during Miami's season of major international sporting events, the exhibition took advantage of the increased flow of international visitors to highlight the importance of protecting Brazil's biodiversity. The sculptures were displayed at high-profile locations, including Miami Beach, Lincoln Road, Ocean Drive, Pinecrest Gardens and other cultural venues across the city.





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The 2026 edition was created to celebrate Onçafari's 15th anniversary; in partnership with Visit MS, the Jaguar Parade uses public art to raise awareness about the importance of conserving jaguars and protecting the species' natural habitats.

Each sculpture offered a unique artistic interpretation of the jaguar and its relationship with nature. Highlights included Ecossistema, by Raphael "BUSY" Arruda, installed at Pinecrest Gardens, which emphasizes the jaguar's role as an apex predator and the importance of healthy ecosystems; Coexistence, by Guilherme Kramer, which explores the balance between urban development and wildlife conservation; and Preservar é Necessário, by Lívia Mourão and Rui Machado, which underscores the urgent need to protect biodiversity.





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Following the exhibition, all 11 sculptures will be auctioned through an online platform, with 100% of the net proceeds benefiting Onçafari, the Brazilian non-profit organization dedicated to protecting jaguars and the ecosystems where they live.





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In addition to funding scientific research, satellite tracking, habitat conservation and rehabilitation and rewilding programs for jaguars, the initiative also raises international awareness of the Brazilian biomes where the species is found, including the Pantanal and the Amazon. By introducing global audiences to these natural landscapes, Jaguar Parade highlights the role of nature-based tourism as a tool for conservation, showcasing destinations that combine biodiversity protection, scientific research and sustainable visitor experiences.

By bringing the image of the jaguar into Miami's urban landscape, Jaguar Parade strengthens the connection between art, tourism and conservation, inspiring international audiences to learn more about Brazil's natural heritage and the importance of protecting one of the country's most iconic species.

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Source: Brasil DNA