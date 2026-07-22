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ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2026 17:38 Uhr
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FedEx: From Gadgets to Good: Memphis E-Waste Collection

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Do you have unused cellphones, a dusty laptop, or e-reader tucked away in your attic and drawers? According to recent data, you aren't alone. In 2022 alone, the world generated a record 62 million tonnes of electronic waste - a number on track to surge by another 32% to reach 82 million tonnes by 2030.1

To help address e-waste, FedEx Cares held a collection event at our world headquarters in Memphis, offering team members and retirees in the community a convenient and secure way to responsibly dispose of their old electronics. Even with the challenging heat and humidity of Memphis, over twenty dedicated FedEx Cares volunteers helped make the drop-off seamless for the 144 cars that arrived on-site.

Collectively, FedEx Cares helped divert 8,394 pounds of materials from landfill. While team members were excited to make an impact on e-waste, the fact remains that only 22.3% of electronic waste was formally recycled in 20221, leaving the rest thrown into municipal trash, incinerated, or sitting dormant in residents' homes.

E-waste recycling is no longer just about keeping trash out of landfills - it's a powerful engine for capturing valuable critical minerals and fueling local, circular businesses. Through our collaboration with Pyxera Global and the Circular Supply Chain Coalition (CSCC), FedEx is turning this vision into reality. We are analyzing the crucial role logistics plays in connecting the dots, helping to build smarter supply chains for everyone.

The success of the Memphis collection event is a powerful reminder that solving the global e-waste challenge starts right at home, one drawer at a time. By donating and recycling dormant electronics, each of us can be a part of a larger, global effort to reduce waste and to keep valuable resources moving through supply chains.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/from-gadgets-to-good-memphis-e-waste-collection-1194788

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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