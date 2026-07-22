Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Sam Waldon, Principal Deputy Director of the Division of Enforcement, will depart the agency on July 31, 2026, after more than 14 years at the SEC. He will be succeeded as Principal Deputy Director by Osman Nawaz, who previously served with the SEC from 2010-2024 before rejoining the agency last month.

"Sam's contributions to the SEC and the Division of Enforcement for over a decade are well documented and moreover they are reflected in the many key leadership roles he has taken on during his tenure. I have personally benefited from Sam's wise counsel and appreciate everything he has done for our agency. I wish him the best in all of his future endeavors," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins.

"Our paths have crossed multiple times at the agency - most recently while Sam has served as the Principal Deputy. His work ethic and steadfast commitment to the Division of Enforcement have been invaluable and his mentorship to countless colleagues will be sorely missed. I know this chapter of service is ending, but Sam's positive impact at the SEC will endure for a long time," said SEC Director of Enforcement David Woodcock.

"I will be forever grateful to Chairman Atkins and Commissioners Peirce and Uyeda for the opportunity to work under their leadership and for their commitment to the agency and its mission. To my colleagues in the Division of Enforcement, I cannot put into words how proud I have been to have had the privilege of working with you. Over the last several years, I have had a front row seat to witness your hard work, talent and dedication under incredibly challenging circumstances - it has been nothing short of inspirational," said Mr. Waldon. "And finally, I want to thank David and Os for their friendship and stewardship of the Division. I will miss working with you both, but I take great comfort in knowing that Enforcement has never been in better hands."

Mr. Waldon served as Acting Deputy Director from October 2024 to January 2025 before becoming Acting Director of Enforcement on two occasions in 2025 and 2026. He began his SEC career as a staff attorney and then later became Assistant Chief Counsel and eventually Chief Counsel in the Division of Enforcement from 2022 through 2024.

In 2011, Mr. Waldon received the SEC's Philip A. Loomis, Jr. Award for outstanding legal scholarship, analysis, and draftsmanship in creating workable solutions to difficult legal and policy issues while exhibiting the highest caliber of personal and professional integrity. He received his bachelor's degree in economics from Virginia Tech and his juris doctorate from the University of Texas School of Law.

Mr. Nawaz previously held various roles in the Division of Enforcement including staff attorney, Assistant Regional Director, and Chief of the Complex Financial Instruments Unit.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest