Kasashima Gallery Announces 2027 International Art Exhibition Program

OSAKA, JP / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Kasashima Gallery announces its expanded international art exhibition program for 2027, featuring a series of exhibitions across East Asia, Europe, and other regions. The gallery aims to feature more than 60 Asian artists throughout the year, attracting the attention of collectors from around the world. In addition, Kasashima Gallery will further strengthen the commercialization of artworks through its art and design business initiatives, extending artistic creations into lifestyle aesthetics, cultural and creative products, brand collaborations, and intellectual property (IP) licensing, helping artists enhance both the market value and international influence of their works.

Kasashima Gallery passes on its successful international exhibition experiences to art professionals and will invite artists to showcase their works together in Paris in 2027. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

"Asian art has become an important force in the global art landscape. We hope to build on this momentum by introducing traditional Asian art forms, including ink painting and calligraphy, to audiences around the world, allowing the cultural richness of Asia to become a highlight on the international stage," said Yu Le, Public Relations Manager of Kasashima Gallery. According to the Artprice 2025 Art Market Report, China remains the world's second-largest art market, with annual art sales reaching US$1.76 billion, accounting for approximately 15.8% of the global market, underscoring the continued growth and vitality of Asia's art market.

In 2025, Kasashima Gallery participated in the Art Shopping art fair at the Carrousel Hall of the Louvre in Paris, France, presenting a curated exhibition under the theme La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail. The gallery invited 20 East Asian artists to collaborate on works that combined contemporary artistic expression with Kyoto's more than 180-year-old handcrafted folding fan tradition, creating refined pieces that showcased the diversity and cultural richness of Asian art.

In spring 2025, Kasashima Gallery showcased Asian artists' Kyoto Folding Fan artworks at the Carrousel du Louvre, attracting significant attention from visitors. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

In the spring of 2027, Kasashima Gallery will collaborate with the Asian International Art Association to return to Paris and present a collection of contemporary Asian artworks. Through this international platform, the gallery will further strengthen the influence of Asian art in the European market. At the same time, Kasashima Gallery will continue promoting the commercialization of artworks, expanding their application across diverse markets while creating an international promotion model that advances both artistic creativity and market development.

Beyond its Paris exhibition, Kasashima Gallery will invite Asian artists to participate in major art exhibitions across East Asia and Europe throughout 2027. The gallery will combine physical exhibitions with online showcases, media coverage, social media promotion, and livestream marketing to increase the global visibility of Asian art. By integrating international exhibitions with digital promotion strategies, Kasashima Gallery will continue connecting Asian artists and cultural organizations with global audiences and collectors.

Since launching its international exhibition program in 2024, Kasashima Gallery has expanded its presence across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, including Paris, Rome, Milan, Spain, Florida, Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Through organizing solo exhibitions, group exhibitions, and participating in international art fairs, the gallery has provided Asian artists with valuable international exposure while actively connecting global art resources to help artists expand into overseas markets and enhance the value of their works. The gallery continues to promote cultural exchange and the international development of Asian art. For more information about upcoming exhibitions, please visit https://kasashima.art

Media Contacts:

Kasashima Gallery

Ada Huang

art@kasashima.art

https://kasashima.art/

SOURCE: Kasashima Gallery

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