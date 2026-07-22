Sogeclair: consolidated turnover for H1 2026 at €78.1M (-3,1%) / at constant exchanges rates at €80.2M (-0.5%)

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR H1 2026 AT €78.1M (-3.1%)

AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES (*) AT €80.2 M (-0.5%)

Blagnac, France, July 22nd, 2026, after Market close.

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, publishes its turnover for the 1st half 2026 (ending on June 30th, 2026).

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

(*) At Constant Exchange rates: currency fluctuations over the period represent €-2.12M vs €+0.15M in 2025.

Turnover for the first half of 2026 remains broadly stable at €80.2 million (-0.5%) at constant exchange rates but declines by -3.1% due to currency effects. The Group reports turnover of €78.1 million for the first half of 2026.

Exchange rate fluctuations, mainly between the euro and the US dollar and between the Canadian dollar and the US dollar, had a negative impact of €2.12 million, whereas they had been beneficial to the Group in the first half of 2025.

Consolidated turnover for H1 2026 (IFRS)

By sector of activity:

As in the first quarter, the Group's activity remains broadly unchanged compared with 2025 (at constant exchange rates).

The Commercial Aviation sector (37.4% of turnover) saw a slight increase of +1.2% compared with the first half of 2025, whilst the Business Aviation sector (32.9% of turnover) fell by -6.5%, largely due to the postponement of new developments and the F10X entering the certification phase.

The Defence market saw a decline of -9.2% compared with the first half of 2025, reflecting a highly unfavourable comparison base following the 36.7% growth recorded in H1 2025.

The Automotive sector (7.0% of turnover) is down by -3.9%, having been hit by the crisis in the sector.

The Rail market, accounting for 5.8% of turnover, contracted by -2.3%, largely due to delays in the longer decision-making cycles for certain public sector programmes as a result of the geopolitical context, which led to a lower level of new orders.

By geographical area:

The performance shown below is based on the geographical location of the Group's subsidiaries.

By Location

SUBSIDIARIES

(€M) H1 2026 turnover H1 2025 turnover Weight in H1 2026 turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) France 52.6 55.1 67.4% -4.5% Europe (except France) 4.3 4.1 5.5% 3.3% America 19.1 18.8 24.4% 1.1% Asia-Pacific 2.0 2.4 2.6% -16.5% Rest of the world 0.1 0.1 0.1% NS Total 78.1 80.6 100% -3.1%

A decline in turnover was recorded in the France and Asia-Pacific regions, with falls of 4.5% and 16.5% respectively. This change is attributable in particular to the downturn in Business Aviation activity in France, but also to the delay in new orders in the Rail and Defence sectors.

In contrast, business in North America and Europe (excluding France) saw slight growth of 1.1% and 3.3% respectively, driven mainly by the Business Aviation sector.

By BU:

Business Unit H1 2026

turnover

(€M) Weight in H1 2026 turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) Engineering



At constant exchange rates and perimeter 40.5

41.2 51.9%

51.3% -3.2%

-1.7% Solutions



At constant exchange rates and perimeter 37.5

39.0 48.1%

48.7% -3.1%

+0.8%

Differences are due to rounding.

ACTIVITIES

Engineering BU, resilience and promising diversification

The Engineering BU saw its business contract by -3.2% (-1.7% at constant exchange rates), due in particular to an unfavourable base effect (+9.4% in H1 2025). This base effect is particularly evident in the Business Aviation and Defence sectors, which grew by +7.6% and +42.9% respectively in H1 2025.

At the same time, Commercial Aviation-related activities saw a slight increase during the first half of the year.

Despite a challenging environment, compounded by the early adoption of AI in business processes, the Engineering BU is securing visibility through the upcoming renewal of a multi-year production support contract in the Business Aviation and Defense sectors.

The diversification efforts launched in 2025 are continuing with the opening of new client accounts (Naval Group, Positive Aviation, Flying Whales...).

These investments will continue throughout 2026 so that they can bear fruit in the coming years.

Solutions BU, a half-year affected by currency fluctuations

The Solutions business unit remained stable at constant exchange rates compared with H1 2025 (+0.8%) but was also affected by currency fluctuations amounting to €1.5 million in H1 2025 (-3.1%).

The Equipment business segments have seen growth (+4.1% and +10.5% at constant exchange rates) over the half-year. The investments made during 2025 and early 2026 (continuous improvement plan for processes and capacity, diversification of cabin interiors into the commercial aviation sector) point to a positive outlook.

The Simulation business has been adversely affected, with turnover down by -12.4% (-11.8% at constant exchange rates).

In the Rail sector, the half-year was characterised by a restructuring phase, which is due to come to an end in the second half of the year, and a wait-and-see approach to decision-making on the part of customers.

Automotive development simulation is suffering from the crisis in the sector. Meanwhile, the Defence sector, which specialises in the generation of synthetic environments, recorded very slight growth of +1.2% despite an uncertain international environment.

PERSPECTIVES

Against a backdrop of continued geopolitical and economic uncertainty, the SOGECLAIR Group has seen its turnover stabilise at constant exchange rates despite the volatility of the dollar. Nevertheless, the outlook for the second half of the year is more positive in terms of order intake, which is expected to pick up, particularly in the Solutions business.

Following the strengthening of its industrial capabilities, the Group is now focusing its efforts on optimizing its business processes and enhancing the quality of customer relationships in order to sustainably support its performance.

Digital transformation is a key strategic priority for supporting growth. The promotion of a Group Digital Transformation Director reflects this ambition and aims to accelerate the roll-out of a digital strategy designed to enhance process efficiency and support the continuous improvement of working methods.

Furthermore, the Group is continuing its commitment to CSR, as well as to cyber security and data protection, with the aim of achieving ISO 27001 certification.

The reorganisation of the Engineering Business Unit, linked in particular to the proposed divestment of the engineering activities dedicated to Airbus, is proceeding in accordance with the procedures for informing and consulting staff representative bodies, as well as the necessary regulatory approvals.

In order to anticipate market developments, the Group has updated its Ambition 2030 strategic plan, which it will announce following the publication of its September results.

Next announcement,results for H1 2026, on September 09th 2026 after Market close.

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA - Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY, Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL, Chief Executive Officer / www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +33(0)6 75 95 12 20