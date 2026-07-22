SOITEC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER REVENUE

OF FISCAL YEAR 2027

ACCELERATING PHOTONICS-SOI MOMENTUM

DRIVES STRONG Q1'27 REVENUE, UPGRADED OUTLOOK

AND PUBLICATION AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

Q1'27 revenue reached €113m, up 23% year-on-year at constant currency and scope, above guidance of around 15%

Q1'27 revenue growth primarily reflects acceleration in Photonics-SOI, for high-speed optical transceivers in AI Data Centers, with sales doubling year-on-year

300mm SOI fab in Singapore is now qualified for high volume manufacturing of Photonics-SOI with first customers, enabling the Group's ability to capture acceleration in demand. Soitec is working on qualifying more customers

Q2'27 revenue is expected to grow more than 30% year-on-year, at constant currency and scope, notably sustained by an acceleration in Photonics-SOI demand

Soitec's visibility on Photonics-SOI end demand and its ability to execute are improving. Assuming no material disruption in the AI market, Photonics-SOI FY27 revenue is expected to more than double the slightly above $100m generated in FY26

Projected FY27 CAPEX cash-out is confirmed around €100m

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 22 nd , 2026

Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, today announced unaudited consolidated revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 (period ended on June 28th, 2026).

Since the start of Q2'27, the Group has seen further acceleration in customer demand for Photonics-SOI, as well as the satisfactory results of the action plan initiated to increase its production output. As visibility in the Photonics-SOI business improved materially, Soitec published its Q1'27 revenue ahead of schedule.

Laurent Rémont, CEO of Soitec, commented- "Q1'27 revenue came in above our guidance, driven by the strong acceleration of AI-related activity, with Photonics-SOI sales doubling year-on-year.

Visibility on Photonics-SOI is now good, as we continue to sign Capacity Reservation Agreements with multiple customers over several years. We have successfully qualified our Singapore 300mm SOI fab with first customers. With higher demand and improved execution, I am confident in the outlook for the year, as we advance additional customer qualifications.

We are tracking to the plan we set out. With the company positioned on a cash generation path, revenue is now back to growth, paving the way for improved profitability."

Q1'27 Revenue

Q1'27 revenue by end-market





(Euro millions) Q1'27 Q1'26 y/y change (reported) y/y change (at constant FX & scope) Mobile Communications 39 43 -10% -10% Edge & Cloud AI 65 44 +47% +46% Automotive & Industrial 10 5 +108% +108% Revenue 113 92 +23% +23%

Mobile Communications (c. 34% of total Q1'27 revenue) - POI adoption supported by key US customers; RF-SOI impacted by inventory correction

Mobile Communications revenue reached €39 million in Q1'27, down 10% year-on-year at constant currency and scope. In a constrained smartphone market, POI adoption continues to gain momentum, while RF-SOI customers make further progress in reducing excess inventories.

RF-SOI sales were broadly stable year-on-year, as higher 300mm sales offset lower 200mm RF-SOI sales.

POI (Piezoelectric-on-Insulator) sales were roughly stable. Higher volumes, reflecting continued technology adoption, were offset by lower pricing. The recent long-term agreement with Skyworks provides greater medium-term visibility and reinforces POI's position as a core substrate for next-generation filter architectures.

FD-SOI sales were lower year-on-year. FD-SOI is the only solution for fully integrated 5G mmWave system-on-chips and enables state-of-the-art RF integration for Wi-Fi 7 SoCs.

Edge & Cloud AI (c. 57% of total Q1'27 revenue) - Photonics-SOI fuels continued growth

Edge & Cloud AI revenue reached €65 million in Q1'27, up 46% year-on-year at constant currency and scope.

This strong performance was primarily driven by Photonics-SOI, with sales doubling year-on-year, driven by volumes. Demand remains underpinned by the growing need for high-speed, high-bandwidth optical connectivity in AI data center infrastructure, including pluggable transceivers and Near-Package Optics (NPO), as well as the industry qualification of Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) architectures.

Soitec continues to strengthen its medium-term visibility in Photonics-SOI through multi-year commitments from a growing number of customers, and associated cash deposits. These commitments extend beyond FY27, while the Group remains focused on scaling its Photonics-SOI production capacity to support accelerating demand. In this context, the qualification of its Singapore fab for 300mm Photonics-SOI production with initial customers marks an important milestone, supporting confidence in the ramp-up path as the Group continues to progress additional customer qualifications.

FD-SOI sales in Edge & Cloud AI increased year-on-year, with a slightly positive price/mix contribution. FD-SOI technology serves as a primary foundation for edge computing and AI-powered applications. By pairing compute performance with excellent energy efficiency, FD-SOI enables continuous, always-on AI processing across consumer, wearables, healthcare, and industrial IoT markets.

Automotive & Industrial (c. 8% of total Q1'27 revenue) - Activity remains subdued; FY27 visibility underpinned by customer contract

Automotive & Industrial revenue reached €10 million in Q1'27, up 108% year-on-year at constant currency and scope, albeit from a low comparison base, as some customers continued to work through excess inventories. The Group has good visibility for FY27, supported by a long-term agreement with a key customer.

Power-SOI sales increased year-on-year, driven by higher 200mm volumes. Primarily used in smart power management for electric vehicles (EVs), Power-SOI provides the underlying platform for critical Battery Management Systems (BMS) and power control circuits operating alongside advanced power semiconductors. To meet growing demand across vehicle electrification applications, Soitec continues to actively drive the transition to 300mm wafers.

Automotive FD-SOI wafer sales also increased year-on-year, essentially supported by larger volumes. The technology is gaining traction for applications such as automotive radar, microcontrollers, and other analog/mixed-signal systems, allowing next-generation vehicles to perceive and respond to their environment with superior power efficiency.

Outlook

Soitec expects Q2'27 revenue to be up more than 30% year-on-year, notably sustained by an acceleration in Photonics-SOI.

Looking ahead, the momentum behind Photonics-SOI keeps building. As AI architectures progressively adopt optical transceivers, SOI delivers higher bandwidth, lower latency and better energy efficiency, supporting the acceleration in demand Soitec has witnessed over the past several months. Beyond current deployments, the industry is now preparing the transition to scale-up architectures. This transition is expected to occur through successive phases. Photonics-SOI technology has already demonstrated its ability to address different scale-up configurations, such as pluggable transceivers, Near-Package Optics (NPO) and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO).

As the industry is entering the scale-up era with mass production of AI Interconnects, Soitec is actively cementing its leadership in the Photonics value chain and working on capturing the steep acceleration in customer demand. In this context, Soitec's visibility on Photonics-SOI end-demand and the Group's ability to execute are improving. Assuming no material disruption in the AI market, Photonics-SOI FY27 revenue is expected to more than double the slightly above $100m generated in FY26.

This visibility is underpinned by accelerating adoption across AI data centers, expanding multi-year customer commitments to secure capacity with cash deposits, a strong signal of engagement to securing long-term supply with Soitec. Further volumes are under active discussion.

For FY27, we expect contrasting dynamics across our end markets. In Mobile Communications, progress in POI should be offset by the ongoing customer inventory correction in RF-SOI, in a challenging smartphone market. In Automotive, the good visibility stemming from a customer long-term agreement means that any early signs of end-market recovery would not be expected to benefit the Group this year. By contrast, Edge & Cloud AI momentum continues to improve, driven by accelerating demand for Photonics-SOI.

Projected FY27 CAPEX cash-out is confirmed around €100m.

Key events of Q1'27

Soitec qualifies its Singapore 300mm SOI fab for high volume manufacturing of Photonics-SOI substrates

Soitec qualified its 300mm SOI fabrication facility in Singapore with its first customers for high-volume Photonics-SOI manufacturing. This milestone enhances the Group's capacity to meet surging demand for Photonics-SOI driven by AI data center architectures. Supported by growing visibility on demand, secured by customer downpayments, Soitec is scaling its industrial footprint through a disciplined, controlled investment strategy. The Singapore site is central to this effort; its strategic location and established 300mm manufacturing capabilities allow Soitec to serve the Photonics-SOI market with increased agility and scale. Combined with the Group's facilities in Bernin, this dual-site manufacturing footprint provides robust supply chain resilience, further solidifying Soitec's position as a partner of choice for the rapidly evolving photonics ecosystem.

Soitec and ZenSemi announce strategic collaboration to scale 300mm BCD-on-SOI production for next-generation power electronics

On June 29th, 2026, Soitec and ZenSemi announced a strategic collaboration to enable high-volume production of 300mm BCD-on-SOI technologies for next-generation power electronics. Under the partnership, Soitec will supply ZenSemi with its advanced 300mm Power-SOI substrates to support the development and capacity ramp-up of a new BCD-on-SOI process. By combining Soitec's engineered substrate expertise with ZenSemi's specialty foundry capabilities, the collaboration aims to provide fabless companies and integrated device manufacturers with a high-performance manufacturing platform for applications including AI datacenters, electric vehicles, humanoid robots and industrial systems. The partnership also supports the broader transition toward more reliable, power-dense chip architectures, with BCD-on-SOI enabling advanced integration for high-efficiency power distribution, battery management systems and other next-generation applications.

# # #

Q1'27 Revenue will be presented during an analyst and investor meeting on July 23rd, 2026, at 8:00am CET. The meeting will be held in English.

The live webcast will be available on:

https://soitec.engagestream.euronext.com/2027-first-quarter-revenue

# # #

2026 Annual General Meeting

Soitec's Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on July 29th, 2026.



H1'27 Results

H1'27 Results are due to be published on November 18th, 2026, after market close.

# # #

Disclaimer

This document is provided by Soitec (the "Company") for information purposes only.

The Company's business operations and financial position are described in the Company's Universal Registration Document (which notably includes the Annual Financial Report). The 2025-2026 Universal Registration Document was filed on June 10th, 2026, with the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) under number D.26-0417. The French versions of the 2025-2026 Universal Registration Document, together with English courtesy translation for information purposes, are available for consultation since June 10th, 2026, on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Investors - Regulated information - Financial Reports.

Your attention is drawn to the risk factors described in Chapter 2.1 (Risk factors and controls mechanism) of the Company's Universal Registration Document.

This document contains summary information and should be read in conjunction with the Universal Registration Document.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future prospects, developments and strategy and are based on analyses of earnings forecasts and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events and are dependent on circumstances that may or may not materialize in the future. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of the Company's future performance. The occurrence of any of the risks described in Chapter 2.1 (Risk factors and controls mechanism) of the Universal Registration Document may have an impact on these forward-looking statements.

The Company's actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as the trends in the sector in which the Company operates may differ materially from those contained in this document. Furthermore, even if the Company's financial position, results, cash-flows and the developments in the sector in which the Company operates were to conform to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, such elements cannot be construed as a reliable indication of the Company's future results or developments.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or make any correction to any forward-looking statement in order to reflect an event or circumstance that may occur after the date of this document.

This document does not constitute or form part of an offer or a solicitation to purchase, subscribe for, or sell the Company's securities in any country whatsoever. This document, or any part thereof, shall not form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision.

Notably, this document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase, subscribe for or to sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Company's shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. Neither the Company nor any other person intends to conduct a public offering of the Company's securities in the United States.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders - SBF 120), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of around 600 million euros in fiscal year 2025-2026. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of nearly 2,000 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,800 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information soitec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Soitec_Official

# # #

Investor Relations: investors@soitec.com

Media Relations: media@soitec.com

# # #

Consolidated revenue per quarter