Through new strategic partnerships across the robotics ecosystem in the United States, the family-owned MedTech company KARL STORZ is bringing together advanced 3D visualization, robotic technologies, digital capabilities, and operating room integration. The collaborations with Moon Surgical and Sovato support a more open and connected approach to surgical innovation, designed to expand access, improve workflow efficiency, and enable future models of surgical care. The partnerships will initially be offered in the United States, ahead of a planned global rollout.

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KARL STORZ technologies in the surgical environment and the Maestro System from Moon Surgical. Together, the partnerships support KARL STORZ's vision of a more connected and interoperable future of surgery.

An open approach to the future of robotics

Robotic surgery is entering a new phase-one defined not only by advances in robotic technology, but also by the growing importance of interoperability and integrated surgical workflows. To help meet these evolving needs, KARL STORZ, a global leader in endoscopy, imaging, and integrated operating room solutions, is expanding its network of strategic collaborations across the robotics landscape. With technologies deployed in more than 15,000 integrated operating rooms worldwide, the company brings extensive experience in connected surgical environments to these partnerships. Working with Moon Surgical and Sovato will bring together complementary capabilities spanning robotic-assisted surgery, advanced 3D visualization, operating room integration, and digital technologies. Together, these collaborations reflect KARL STORZ's commitment to building a more open and flexible robotics ecosystem. "We believe the future of robotic surgery will be shaped by collaboration, connectivity, and the ability to bring together complementary technology layers in ways that create meaningful value for customers," said Christy Gaudet, Global Head of Solutions at KARL STORZ. "By combining our strengths in advanced 3D visualization, operating room integration, and workflow solutions with the expertise of our partners, we are pursuing ways to advance a more connected and interoperable surgical environment while opening new possibilities for surgeons and healthcare providers."

Supporting flexible and workflow-driven robotics: Moon Surgical partnership

Moon Surgical, a French-American company, is dedicated to scaling surgical performance through real-time, AI-native intraoperative capabilities and workflow automation via their surgical platform, the Maestro. The Maestro is designed to increase predictability and reduce variability so that more procedures can be performed reliably and efficiently by combining native, physical AI with data-driven insights and automation. Together, KARL STORZ and Moon Surgical are pairing Maestro's capabilities with KARL STORZ 3D visualization and workflow integration to make minimally invasive surgery more efficient and more accessible across the full range of surgical settings, from hospitals to rural health facilities and ambulatory surgery centers.

Building the foundation for connected surgical care: Sovato partnership

Sovato, a California-based remote robotic surgery and procedure platform, is working with KARL STORZ to support future models of connected surgical care. Through its partnership with Sovato, KARL STORZ's 3D visualization technologies can support remote surgical collaboration and future connected-care applications. The companies aim to connect robotics and digital layers, laying the groundwork for future models of remote collaboration, training, and surgical support.

Advancing the future of smart surgery

Together, these partnerships reinforce KARL STORZ's strategic focus on 3D visualization, OR integration, connectivity, and collaboration. By forming strategic collaborations with complementary technologies across the robotics ecosystem, KARL STORZ aims to create a more open and connected approach to surgical innovation in the OR-one that expands access, supports workflow efficiency, and enables new possibilities for surgeons and patients worldwide.

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About KARL STORZ

The medical technology company KARL STORZ was founded in 1945 in Tuttlingen, Germany, and is one of the world's leading providers of endoscopy and imaging solutions, as well as integrated operating room solutions for many surgical specialties in human and veterinary medicine. Now in its third generation, the family-owned company employs 9,900 people worldwide in more than fifty countries. KARL STORZ stands for visionary design, precision craftsmanship, and clinical effectiveness, including advancements in digital surgery. Production facilities are located in Germany, the U.S., Switzerland, Estonia, and China.

For more information, visit: www.karlstorz.com.

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Contacts:

YOUR PRESS CONTACT:

Anja Ebert

Executive Director Corporate Communications Brand Experience

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG

Mobile: +49 7461 708-2607

Email:press@karlstorz.com