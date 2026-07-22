Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2026:
49,609 shares
- €26,165,162
In the first half of 2026, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,653
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,698
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,075,429 shares for €149,445,391
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,089,670 shares for €152,295,431
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2025), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
63,850 shares
- €23,315,122
In the second half of 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,760
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,372
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 976,114 shares for €129,183,273
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 956,437 shares for €127,119,898
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
Date
Buy
Sell
Quantity
Number of executions
Traded volume
Quantity
Number of executions
Traded volume
02/01/2026
9 250
93
1 177 237,33
9 250
84
1 178 487,93
05/01/2026
9 000
124
1 158 875,10
9 000
62
1 160 450,10
06/01/2026
15 500
129
1 957 485,70
10 000
74
1 264 000,00
07/01/2026
2 500
8
316 662,50
10 250
82
1 305 554,80
08/01/2026
10 500
78
1 323 374,85
8 000
101
1 010 312,80
09/01/2026
7 500
78
939 650,25
11 250
85
1 410 412,50
12/01/2026
6 750
65
845 937,68
7 500
55
945 487,50
13/01/2026
7 500
61
950 850,00
7 500
56
953 562,75
14/01/2026
21 000
185
2 659 125,00
21 000
221
2 663 062,50
15/01/2026
8 250
66
1 047 250,05
8 250
63
1 049 599,65
16/01/2026
5 500
62
701 006,35
5 500
70
702 059,05
19/01/2026
7 500
59
941 187,75
7 500
94
942 562,50
20/01/2026
10 000
64
1 232 000,00
10 000
120
1 234 140,00
21/01/2026
6 250
51
776 562,50
6 250
52
778 400,00
22/01/2026
5 250
46
659 849,93
5 250
46
662 100,08
23/01/2026
13 427
108
1 681 304,77
18 750
151
2 358 967,50
26/01/2026
10 500
78
1 348 590,60
10 750
89
1 382 712,30
27/01/2026
300
1
39 000,00
10 300
52
1 340 229,82
28/01/2026
14 500
167
1 916 962,35
14 500
101
1 922 088,10
29/01/2026
713
5
96 397,60
9 500
27
1 285 637,85
30/01/2026
9 500
97
1 282 849,60
1 750
5
237 000,05
02/02/2026
14 500
125
1 942 437,40
14 500
130
1 945 524,45
03/02/2026
24 000
179
3 249 050,40
21 500
185
2 922 254,20
04/02/2026
23 500
169
3 203 550,55
14 000
185
1 924 417,60
05/02/2026
8 000
75
1 094 000,00
11 000
55
1 505 812,00
06/02/2026
7 500
51
1 037 375,25
12 500
152
1 737 573,75
09/02/2026
6 750
83
952 137,45
6 750
85
955 573,88
10/02/2026
7 000
61
986 762,70
3 100
29
438 642,56
11/02/2026
7 000
72
986 549,90
10 000
59
1 412 913,00
12/02/2026
15 000
43
2 245 312,50
13/02/2026
20 000
203
2 951 562,00
12 500
119
1 853 286,25
16/02/2026
1 330
5
198 948,98
1 330
16
200 004,47
17/02/2026
11 000
90
1 639 125,40
8 500
79
1 269 287,15
18/02/2026
4 000
28
597 187,60
4 000
28
603 512,40
19/02/2026
5 000
42
746 750,00
5 000
48
751 750,00
20/02/2026
6 000
53
898 950,00
9 750
90
1 483 125,15
24/02/2026
3 000
22
463 912,50
25/02/2026
8 250
63
1 285 524,90
27/02/2026
6 500
51
1 004 837,60
02/03/2026
13 250
35
1 984 737,38
250
1
37 562,50
03/03/2026
17 000
124
2 489 454,50
04/03/2026
750
1
106 200,00
4 500
19
642 274,20
05/03/2026
18 750
147
2 610 975,00
16 000
235
2 238 659,20
06/03/2026
13 000
77
1 771 562,00
13 000
171
1 778 062,00
09/03/2026
20 000
82
2 656 126,00
20 000
153
2 660 186,00
10/03/2026
4 000
23
561 600,00
5 000
24
703 400,00
11/03/2026
7 500
91
1 038 249,75
7 500
77
1 040 499,75
12/03/2026
15 500
154
2 130 857,85
15 500
154
2 136 099,95
13/03/2026
21 500
158
2 947 187,75
18 500
206
2 545 416,85
16/03/2026
5 500
60
751 937,45
5 500
55
753 150,20
17/03/2026
6 850
46
940 831,75
6 390
58
879 361,77
18/03/2026
3 250
19
456 787,50
4 250
20
598 325,20
19/03/2026
17 000
141
2 322 648,80
20/03/2026
16 000
177
2 144 075,20
12 750
100
1 728 049,58
23/03/2026
18 500
127
2 419 720,45
23 750
200
3 121 975,50
24/03/2026
7 500
60
1 003 425,00
7 500
97
1 005 425,25
25/03/2026
11 000
173
1 530 256,20
14 000
49
1 956 925,60
26/03/2026
22 500
177
3 052 251,00
10 000
57
1 362 500,00
27/03/2026
10 130
84
1 326 055,49
400
4
52 720,00
30/03/2026
13 500
88
1 740 549,60
17 000
94
2 196 274,20
31/03/2026
16 000
117
2 087 000,00
16 000
41
2 093 312,00
01/04/2026
10 000
33
1 378 100,00
10 000
46
1 382 000,00
02/04/2026
20 000
75
2 681 800,00
20 000
114
2 682 500,00
07/04/2026
15 750
104
2 139 374,48
13 500
58
1 845 362,25
08/04/2026
1 000
8
146 700,00
11 000
81
1 611 050,10
09/04/2026
11 000
65
1 609 400,10
11 000
66
1 610 849,90
10/04/2026
12 100
43
1 793 013,09
13/04/2026
10 500
54
1 535 335,20
8 500
75
1 244 005,60
14/04/2026
5 000
38
742 500,00
15 000
82
2 230 099,50
15/04/2026
10 000
117
1 484 233,00
5 000
42
744 000,00
16/04/2026
11 750
36
1 741 862,30
11 750
66
1 746 794,95
17/04/2026
5 000
42
732 000,00
13 000
65
1 922 399,70
20/04/2026
15 500
117
2 305 350,65
7 500
109
1 117 500,00
21/04/2026
14 500
159
2 150 850,25
14 000
148
2 079 849,80
22/04/2026
10 750
52
1 612 049,58
10 750
17
1 637 762,50
23/04/2026
16 250
92
2 408 124,88
16 250
201
2 415 983,38
24/04/2026
4 750
40
710 587,65
7 250
45
1 087 325,28
27/04/2026
5 000
40
750 000,00
3 250
6
488 825,03
28/04/2026
17 500
173
2 597 449,75
15 750
180
2 339 462,48
29/04/2026
6 000
19
890 025,00
30/04/2026
11 000
55
1 618 875,50
14 250
151
2 119 183,05
04/05/2026
4 535
39
690 912,69
06/05/2026
3 250
2
517 100,03
07/05/2026
5 750
15
955 987,53
19/05/2026
7 500
85
1 094 322,75
2 250
16
327 449,93
20/05/2026
1 000
10
147 675,00
1 000
12
148 675,00
21/05/2026
500
3
75 000,00
500
2
75 500,00
28/05/2026
7 000
60
1 043 300,30
2 000
24
298 950,00
29/05/2026
3 000
19
439 800,00
3 000
28
440 850,00
01/06/2026
14 250
150
2 103 422,55
10 750
116
1 587 762,10
02/06/2026
5 500
84
816 874,85
5 500
30
818 312,55
03/06/2026
1 500
17
220 800,00
1 500
23
221 175,00
04/06/2026
19 500
131
2 851 424,55
21 250
208
3 113 216,38
05/06/2026
13 000
94
1 891 775,60
10 000
67
1 455 500,00
08/06/2026
13 750
77
1 938 536,88
11 250
152
1 593 650,25
09/06/2026
15 500
133
2 169 699,30
10 850
39
1 527 670,24
10/06/2026
7 750
77
1 059 718,73
14 750
122
2 036 025,10
11/06/2026
27 500
182
3 685 500,50
27 500
260
3 690 648,50
12/06/2026
20 000
144
2 685 926,00
17 500
152
2 357 579,00
15/06/2026
8 500
36
1 155 000,40
8 500
39
1 156 624,75
16/06/2026
7 500
18
1 026 425,25
17/06/2026
1 665
3
233 100,00
9 165
10
1 291 355,83
18/06/2026
11 000
137
1 642 999,60
11 250
20
1 683 499,50
19/06/2026
21 000
158
3 169 996,20
15 000
174
2 274 220,50
22/06/2026
7 250
53
1 098 525,08
12 750
40
1 942 662,68
23/06/2026
21 264
150
3 176 297,24
13 000
237
1 944 521,80
24/06/2026
14 500
154
2 112 503,55
14 500
123
2 117 130,50
25/06/2026
12 500
205
1 839 937,50
12 500
56
1 843 737,50
26/06/2026
11 000
114
1 607 875,50
29/06/2026
6 500
48
937 649,70
5 500
39
796 899,95
30/06/2026
2 000
7
294 100,00
14 000
77
2 053 125,20
Key financial dates
- 2026 first-half results: July 29, 2026
"Quiet period1" starts: June 29, 2026
- Capital Markets Day in Singapore: September 29, 2026
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.
The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.
Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use.
Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).
https://www.legrand.com
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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722621054/en/
Contacts:
Investor relations Financial communication
Ronan MARC (Legrand)
+33 1 49 72 53 53
ronan.marc@legrand.com
Press relations
Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)
+33 6 77 20 71 11
lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com