The Company disbursed more than $700 million in credit to MSMEs in 2025

Moniepoint Inc. ("Moniepoint" or the "Company"), Africa's all-in-one financial ecosystem platform for individuals, businesses, and their customers, today publishes its inaugural Impact Report titled "Creating Financial Happiness".

The report captures Moniepoint's evolution from a financial infrastructure provider into a comprehensive financial ecosystem, now serving over 20 million businesses and individuals, processing over $250 billion in transaction value annually. It also highlights the impact of expanded access to credit, banking, and business management tools for MSMEs in Nigeria, which face a funding gap of approximately $32.2 billion.

At the heart of the report is access to credit. In 2025, Moniepoint disbursed more than $700 million in loans to MSMEs. For three out of four borrowers, a Moniepoint loan was the first formal business credit their enterprise had ever accessed. Meanwhile, businesses that received Moniepoint credit recorded a 36% increase in average transaction value reinforcing the case for a more data-driven approach to lending.

Moniepoint also increased lending to women-owned businesses by more than 300% in 2025, with women accounting for 36% of its loan portfolio well above the industry benchmark of 15-25%. For 62% of surveyed women entrepreneurs, a Moniepoint loan was the first formal business financing they had ever received.

"Our inaugural Impact Report highlights the significant impact of modern fintech infrastructure in expanding financial access across Africa for individuals, businesses, and their customers. For so many of the entrepreneurs we lent to last year, ours was the first formal loan their business had ever received a reminder of how much untapped potential exists across the continent, unlocked when access to credit is no longer a barrier," said Tosin Eniolorunda, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Moniepoint Inc.

"Our goal now is the same as what we set out to achieve ten years ago: to build the infrastructure required to promote financial inclusion for everyone. We remain steadfast in our promise to deliver this, one transaction at a time."

Beyond its commercial operations, the report highlights Moniepoint's broader contribution to economic and social development through investments in talent, education, entrepreneurship, and community development. Guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Moniepoint has expanded employment pathways through initiatives such as its Women in Tech and DreamDevs engineering programmes, while supporting STEM education, financial literacy, women entrepreneurs, and underserved children, collectively reaching tens of thousands of Beneficiaries.

Named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies in 2025, and consistently recognised by the Financial Times among Africa's Fastest-Growing Companies, Moniepoint has grown into a global company employing more than 3,300 people across 10 countries.

For more insights, visit impact.moniepoint.com

For more information, please visit https://moniepoint.com

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Contacts:

Edidiong Uwemakpan

press@moniepoint.com