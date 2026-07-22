GuideTime Helps Hospitality Operators Turn Local Experiences into a New Revenue Stream

MISSOULA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / GuideTime, a hospitality technology platform designed to help lodging operators monetize guest experiences, is expanding its presence across the hospitality sector by enabling hotels, resorts, RV parks, campgrounds, and glamping destinations to offer curated local experiences directly to their guests.

As travelers increasingly seek authentic, destination-driven experiences, hospitality operators are looking beyond traditional accommodations to create memorable stays and unlock new revenue opportunities. GuideTime's platform allows properties to integrate bookable local experiences into their websites and guest communications without adding operational complexity for onsite teams.

Unlike traditional concierge programs, GuideTime manages the entire experience lifecycle, including provider sourcing, vetting, booking coordination, payment processing, and guest communication. This allows hospitality teams to focus on delivering exceptional service while GuideTime handles the logistics behind each experience.

The platform currently partners with hospitality groups, resorts, lodges, RV resorts, campgrounds, and destination organizations throughout the United States. Through GuideTime, guests can discover and book outdoor adventures, guided tours, recreational activities, wellness experiences, and other locally curated offerings before and during their stay.

"Travelers increasingly want experiences that connect them to the destinations they visit," said Sam Jankovich, Co-Founder and CEO of GuideTime. "Our mission is to help hospitality operators enhance guest engagement while creating meaningful new revenue opportunities through curated experiences."

GuideTime's hospitality solution is designed to generate ancillary revenue while improving guest satisfaction and differentiating properties in a competitive marketplace. According to the company, participating properties can create a new revenue channel from guest activity bookings without additional staffing requirements.

Beyond hospitality, GuideTime continues to build technology infrastructure connecting lodging operators, experience providers, guides, outfitters, and destination organizations through a unified ecosystem. The platform supports thousands of bookable experiences and a growing nationwide network of outdoor recreation and tourism partners.

To learn more about GuideTime's hospitality platform, visit:

https://guidetimehospitality.com/

Watch the platform overview video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ioDVLDe4Ek

About GuideTime

GuideTime is a hospitality and travel technology platform that helps hotels, resorts, RV parks, campgrounds, glamping operators, and destination organizations transform local experiences into bookable guest offerings. Through its fully managed technology platform, GuideTime handles experience curation, provider management, payments, booking workflows, and guest engagement, helping hospitality operators create new revenue opportunities while enhancing the guest journey. Learn more at https://guidetimehospitality.com/ .

Contact

Sam Jankovich, sam@guidetimebooking.com

SOURCE: GuideTime

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guidetime-helps-hospitality-operators-turn-local-experiences-int-1194283