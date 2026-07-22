Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Gelingt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2026 18:14 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GuideTime Helps Hospitality Operators Turn Local Experiences into a New Revenue Stream

MISSOULA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / GuideTime, a hospitality technology platform designed to help lodging operators monetize guest experiences, is expanding its presence across the hospitality sector by enabling hotels, resorts, RV parks, campgrounds, and glamping destinations to offer curated local experiences directly to their guests.

As travelers increasingly seek authentic, destination-driven experiences, hospitality operators are looking beyond traditional accommodations to create memorable stays and unlock new revenue opportunities. GuideTime's platform allows properties to integrate bookable local experiences into their websites and guest communications without adding operational complexity for onsite teams.

Unlike traditional concierge programs, GuideTime manages the entire experience lifecycle, including provider sourcing, vetting, booking coordination, payment processing, and guest communication. This allows hospitality teams to focus on delivering exceptional service while GuideTime handles the logistics behind each experience.

The platform currently partners with hospitality groups, resorts, lodges, RV resorts, campgrounds, and destination organizations throughout the United States. Through GuideTime, guests can discover and book outdoor adventures, guided tours, recreational activities, wellness experiences, and other locally curated offerings before and during their stay.

"Travelers increasingly want experiences that connect them to the destinations they visit," said Sam Jankovich, Co-Founder and CEO of GuideTime. "Our mission is to help hospitality operators enhance guest engagement while creating meaningful new revenue opportunities through curated experiences."

GuideTime's hospitality solution is designed to generate ancillary revenue while improving guest satisfaction and differentiating properties in a competitive marketplace. According to the company, participating properties can create a new revenue channel from guest activity bookings without additional staffing requirements.

Beyond hospitality, GuideTime continues to build technology infrastructure connecting lodging operators, experience providers, guides, outfitters, and destination organizations through a unified ecosystem. The platform supports thousands of bookable experiences and a growing nationwide network of outdoor recreation and tourism partners.

To learn more about GuideTime's hospitality platform, visit:
https://guidetimehospitality.com/

Watch the platform overview video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ioDVLDe4Ek

About GuideTime

GuideTime is a hospitality and travel technology platform that helps hotels, resorts, RV parks, campgrounds, glamping operators, and destination organizations transform local experiences into bookable guest offerings. Through its fully managed technology platform, GuideTime handles experience curation, provider management, payments, booking workflows, and guest engagement, helping hospitality operators create new revenue opportunities while enhancing the guest journey. Learn more at https://guidetimehospitality.com/.

Contact

Sam Jankovich, sam@guidetimebooking.com

SOURCE: GuideTime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guidetime-helps-hospitality-operators-turn-local-experiences-int-1194283

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.