Visterra Landscape Group Announces Strategic Investment in Fort Worth-based Qualitiscape

Partnership expands Visterra's presence in the Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex and strengthens commercial landscape service delivery across North Texas

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Visterra Landscape Group, ranked the ninth largest commercial landscape service provider in North America, today announced a strategic investment in Qualitiscape Services, Inc., a Fort Worth, Texas-based provider of commercial landscape services. The partnership marks an important step in Visterra's continued growth strategy and expands its footprint in one of the country's most dynamic and fast-growing geographies.

Founded in 1983, Qualitiscape has long been the service provider of choice across the Fort Worth market after establishing a multi-decade track record of high quality landscape services, operational excellence, and best-in-class client experiences to commercial real estate properties across a multitude of verticals. By joining forces with Visterra, the company will be empowered to accelerate growth, expand service offerings, and provide employees with access to industry leading benefits and an award-winning workplace safety culture as they continue to lead the next chapters of Qualitiscape's regional growth.

"For more than four decades, Qualitiscape has established a reputation of trust and partnership with employees, clients, and community across metro Fort Worth with an unwavering commitment," said Visterra President and CEO Alan T. Handley. "We are excited and privileged to partner with the Qualitiscape team and to support their next phase of growth while preserving local talent, trusted client relationships, commitment to service excellence, and a dynamic entrepreneurial culture."

The investment reflects Visterra's strategy of partnering with leading commercial landscape companies that share its employee centric values, operational expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and a commitment to providing best in class customer experiences to clients across all commercial sectors. Qualitiscape will continue to operate under its existing brand, and both employees and customers will benefit from Visterra's infrastructure, including best-in-class safety, broader commercial service offerings, leadership training and development, and robust employee benefits.

"We are proud of what our team has built in Fort Worth over the past four decades and beyond excited to partner with Visterra as we continue to create value for our customers, employees, and community in the years ahead," said Qualitiscape Founder and President Russell Smith.

The Qualitiscape partnership highlights Visterra's continued focus on expanding across high-growth Sunbelt markets, enhancing operational efficiency through scale, unlocking career pathways for employees in all regions, and delivering a one-stop solution for commercial landscape customers.

Qualitiscape is Visterra's 15th strategic partnership since inception and third completed investment of 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group ranks as North America's ninth largest commercial landscape service provider, growing organically and through strategic investment in well-established commercial landscape service providers operating across 16 states. The company safely delivers expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and installation, sweeping and portering, and snow and ice management services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra has been awarded Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping for the past three consecutive years and is a back-to-back winner of multiple Safety Recognition Awards by the National Association of Landscape Professionals. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow with a team that prioritizes employee safety, wellbeing and dynamic career opportunities. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

Founders and owners of commercial landscaping businesses interested in learning more about a partnership with Visterra may send an email to inquiry@vlgllc.com or reach out directly to Chief Development Officer, Ryan McGuire.

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Contacts:

Media: Jim Engineer, Director of Communications media@vlgllc.com

Partnerships: Ryan McGuire, Chief Development Officer rmcguire@vlgllc.com

SOURCE: Visterra Landscape Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/visterra-landscape-group-announces-strategic-investment-in-fort-1194827