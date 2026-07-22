NexCore Group Breaks Ground on Sancerre White Marsh

In collaboration with Nuveen Real Estate, new senior living community in northeast Baltimore County will offer Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care

WHITE MARSH, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / NexCore GroupNexCore Group and Nuveen are pleased to announce the groundbreaking of Sancerre White Marsh, a new senior living community located in White Marsh, Maryland in northeast Baltimore County.

Located at 1411 Perry Hall Blvd., the multi-story community will offer a total of 173 residences across Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. The community will be operated by Experience Senior Living, a wholly owned subsidiary of NexCore Group.

"The Mid-Atlantic region continues to experience strong demand for high-quality senior living options, and Sancerre White Marsh is designed to help meet that need in the greater Baltimore market with a community that supports residents through lifestyle, hospitality, connection, and access to care," said Michael Ray, Chief Investment Officer at NexCore Group. "We are proud to continue this mission with our long-standing partner, Nuveen, and bring this next community to life in White Marsh."

Designed with the surrounding White Marsh area in mind, the community will feature refined comfort and rooted tradition within a timeless design welcoming communal spaces and secure outdoor gathering areas. "The community reflects our commitment to thoughtful, locally inspired design that honors the character of the community," stated Hunter MacLeod, EVP Development at NexCore Group. "The focus remains on the resident experience, with spaces for dining, wellness, social connection, creative programming, and outdoor enjoyment."

The site is located within the area's established commercial and retail corridor, with nearby dining, shopping, entertainment, and green spaces. Residents will also have access to regional healthcare providers, including Johns Hopkins Medicine, Kaiser Permanente White Marsh Medical Center, and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.

Sancerre White Marsh continues NexCore's relationship with Nuveen and reflects a shared focus on developing thoughtfully designed senior living communities that support older adults through hospitality, wellness, connection, and access to care.

"Nuveen is excited to build on our robust partnership with NexCore and Experience Senior Living," said Andrew Pyke, Head of Healthcare for Nuveen Real Estate. "The Sancerre White Marsh represents our partnership's ninth seniors community to break ground in the last three years, conveying our commitment to develop best in class seniors communities to meet the growing market demand."

Construction financing was provided by Wintrust Bank and Provident Bank.

"Wintrust is pleased to expand our partnership with NexCore on this important project, which will help address the growing need for high-quality senior housing in the White Marsh community," said Susie Williams, Vice President at Wintrust. "We are confident this development will set a new standard in the market, driven by NexCore's exceptional leadership and proven track record as one of the premier sponsors in the senior living industry."

"Sponsors show you who they are by how they show up. NexCore and Nuveen built a plan that held up under every question we asked," added Tom Cassidy, First Vice President of Healthcare Lending at Provident. "Supporting partners of this caliber is a privilege, and we're grateful for the trust they placed in us."

Sancerre White Marsh is anticipated to open in 2028.

ABOUT SANCERRE WHITE MARSH

Sancerre White Marsh will offer 173 residences across Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care within a multi-story senior living community located at 1411 Perry Hall Blvd. in White Marsh, Maryland. Designed with a Mid-Atlantic-inspired aesthetic and a full-service amenity program, the community will support older adults who want an engaging lifestyle with access to care as their needs evolve. Opening is anticipated in 2028. For leasing information and project updates, visit experiencesrliving.com.

Brandi Williamson | bwilliamson@eslliving.com | 303.392.8239

ABOUT NEXCORE GROUP

NexCore Group is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company develops medical outpatient, senior living, academic medical, and science properties in partnership with leading health systems, institutional and high net worth investors, and operators. NexCore's vertically integrated platform spans strategy, development, ownership, and operations. For more information, visit nexcoregroup.com.

ABOUT EXPERIENCE SENIOR LIVING

Experience Senior Living is a wholly owned subsidiary of NexCore Group and operates hospitality-driven senior living environments focused on resident wellness, connection, and quality of life. For more information, visit experiencesrliving.com.

Media Contact

Kayla Meyer Vice President, Marketing NexCore Group

Phone: (303) 293-0694

Email: Kayla.Meyer@nexcoregroup.com

SOURCE: NexCore Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/nexcore-group-breaks-ground-on-sancerre-white-marsh-1194280