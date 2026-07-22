Adapti, Inc. and Levelution Sports Client Ayden Ames and Team USA Win Gold Medal at the 2026 NORCECA U21 Pan American Cup

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today announced Ayden Ames won a gold medal at the recently concluded 2026 NORCECA U21 Pan American Cup. The event was held July 7-12 at Ohio State University's Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The United States defeated Canada in straight sets in the Finals. They finished the tournament with a perfect 5-0.

In the final match, rising Creighton junior Ayden Ames had five kills and an ace to help United States Volleyball to the title.Ames had the first kill of the match for the United States, then added the first ace of the match four points later to help set the tone.

Ames played in four of the five US matches in the tournament, finishing with 18 kills in 35 swings while hitting .400. She was also credited with six blocks and three aces. Ames has now won three gold medals with USA Volleyball, previously winning the 2025 Women's U21 Pan American Cup last summer in addition to the FIVB U19 World Championship in 2023.

Ayden previously was named the 2023-2024 Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year after an outstanding senior season in high school.

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About Levelution Sports

Levelution Sports is a NIL representation agency dedicated to helping athletes navigate the evolving landscape of Name, Image, and Likeness. With a focus on compliance, brand partnerships, and long-term career development, Levelution provides athletes with the tools and resources needed to excel in sports, business, and life. Learn more at www.levelutionsports.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Adapti, Inc.





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-and-levelution-sports-client-ayden-ames-and-team-usa-1194819