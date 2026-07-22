D. Boral Capital Appoints Michael Devitt as Managing Director and Head of Retail & Consumer Investment Banking

Industry veteran brings 20 years of experience advising leading retail, consumer, and eCommerce companies across M&A and capital markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / D. Boral Capital, a relationship-driven investment bank focused on growth issuers and their investors, announces Michael Devitt has joined as a Managing Director and Head of Retail & Consumer Investment Banking at D. Boral Capital. Devitt brings 20 years of experience advising leading global retail, consumer, and eCommerce companies across M&A, equity capital markets, SPACs, and leveraged finance.

"As we continue to expand our sector expertise and capabilities, Michael's industry relationships, global transaction experience, and strategic insight will further strengthen our ability to help growth companies navigate today's evolving marketplace and achieve their long-term objectives," said D. Boral Capital Founder and CEO David W. Boral. "Michael's track record advising some of the most recognized names in retail, consumer, and eCommerce makes him an outstanding addition to our investment banking team."

Prior to joining D. Boral Capital, Devitt spent over a decade at Credit Suisse across New York, London, and San Francisco, followed by sector-coverage leadership as Managing Director at Cowen and B. Riley Securities. His transaction experience ranges from sole-advisor mandates on sell-side and buy-side M&A to lead-bookrunner roles on landmark consumer, retail, and eCommerce IPOs, follow-on offerings, and de-SPACs. Devitt brings deep expertise across omnichannel retail, direct-to-consumer, marketplace platforms, internet, luxury, and consumer brands in North America and Europe.

"D. Boral Capital has built a strong reputation as premier advisors to middle-market and emerging growth companies," said Devitt. "I look forward to leveraging my experience across the retail and consumer sectors with D.Boral's strong network and building on the momentum of the firm."

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Contact Us:

D. Boral Capital

590 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Main Phone: +1 (212) 970-5150

www.dboralcapital.com

info@dboralcapital.com

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-appoints-michael-devitt-as-managing-director-and-he-1194831